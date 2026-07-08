William Reedy Receives Community All-Star Award

MVES honors 11 residents making a difference

Special to the Journal

Mystic Valley Elder Services is proud to announce that William J. Reedy, Jr. received the nonprofit agency’s Community All-Star Award. The awards program recognizes individuals whose efforts impact the lives of older adults and people with disabilities.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (Mystic Valley) named 11 people as All-Stars, one for each of the communities the organization serves. Reedy received the award for Revere.

“Our community has been integral to the growth of our agency over the past 50 years. It seemed fitting to celebrate our milestone by honoring people who enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities,” said Lisa Gurgone, Chief Executive Officer.

William Reedy is a beloved community pillar whose life reflects decades of selfless service to the City of Revere. A National Guard veteran and retired Amtrak Station Master, he is a tireless advocate for veterans through the Veterans Affairs Office and the American Legion. He also supports older adults by serving at the Rossetti?Cowan Senior Center, where he manages bocce leagues and serves on the board. Reedy, who is approaching his 90th birthday, is also dedicated to preserving local history, working with the Revere Historic Society and the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground.

Mystic Valley presented the awards on June 4 at its Legacy50 Summit, an event that served as a fundraiser and a celebration of the agency’s 50th anniversary.

The other recipients are Rosemary Ardagna (Medford), Susan Becker (Melrose), Anthony Carbone (Everett), Gene Ferullo (Stoneham), Mary Ellen Keough (Winthrop), Janis Mamayek (Wakefield), Julio Salado (Malden), Roberta Sanchez (North Reading), Joanne Wooldridge (Reading), and Giovanny Zuniga (Chelsea).

Mystic Valley invited the public to nominate Community All-Stars, with the goal of spotlighting individuals whose outstanding contributions help build age-friendly and disability-positive communities. Members of Mystic Valley’s Development Committee had the difficult task of selecting the 11 winners.

Visit www.mves.org/community-all-star-awards for more about Reedy and the other award winners.

Established in 1975, Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency that provides a wide range of resources and care for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers. For more information, please call 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.