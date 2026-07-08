Revere Seeking Members for Walk Bike Roll Committee

Staff Report

The city is seeking residents to join its Walk Bike Roll Committee.

The citizens advisory board will help steer and advocate for upgrades to walking, biking, and rolling infrastructure in Revere.

Residents who are interested can apply by using the form on the city’s website on the planning and community development page.

The city recently unveiled its Walk Bike Roll master plan.

Residents can view the plan and learn more about the planning process on the Revere WBR website, which is also on the planning and community development page of the city’s website.

The site shows the results of a community survey on walking, biking and rolling options, as well as a master plan for improving mobility throughout the city.

The plan is Revere’s framework for safer, more connected, and more accessible streets for people walking, biking, rolling, taking transit, and moving around the city. It calls for safer crossings and calmer streets; better east-west connections; maintenance and winter access; and safer routes to schools, transit, parks, and Revere Beach.

The master plan includes a priority network plan with a focused set of routes, protected crossings, and public space improvements connecting neighborhoods to schools, transit, parks, and Revere Beach.

In addition, the plan includes 10 corridor and trail concepts. Those concepts include conceptual designs with cost estimates for key corridors and trail links.

The master plan also includes 13 policy and program recommendations revolving around an advisory committee, repaving coordination, bike storage, amenities, maintenance, an ebike and scooter policy, and regional connections.