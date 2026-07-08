Revere Public Schools Celebrates Pride Month through Stories of Courage, Identity, and Belonging

Special to the Journal

The latest installment of “From Where We Come” highlights educators whose journeys inspire authenticity and acceptance

For many students, a teacher is more than an instructor. They are a mentor, a trusted adult, and sometimes the first person to show that it is safe to be yourself.

That message is at the heart of the newest installment of From Where We Come, Revere Public Schools’ ongoing storytelling series that celebrates the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and identities of the educators and students who make up the district community.

Released in recognition of Pride Month, this latest episode features three Revere High School educators—special education science teacher Josh Rosenthal, special education math teacher Emily Simpson, and ESL teacher and drama adviser Kray Casper—who candidly share the personal journeys that shaped them, the challenges they overcame, and why creating welcoming classrooms matters.

The episode continues the district’s commitment to elevating voices that reflect the richness of the Revere community while reinforcing a simple but powerful message: everyone deserves to feel seen, valued, and accepted.

“Our schools are strongest when every student and staff member feels like they belong,” said Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion Dr. Lourenço Garcia. “This series allows our educators to share their stories with honesty and courage while reminding our students that they are never alone. Celebrating Pride Month is about recognizing authenticity, fostering understanding, and ensuring every young person knows they have a place in our schools.”

For Rosenthal, that journey began close to home.

Growing up in neighboring Winthrop, he watched his twin brother come out as gay during high school. At the time, Rosenthal admitted he had more questions than answers, but his brother’s openness eventually became a source of strength when Rosenthal later realized he was gay as well.

“I really looked to him as a mentor,” Rosenthal said in the video. “He helped answer questions and guide me to where I needed to be.”

Today, he brings that same philosophy into his classroom.

Rosenthal says he strives to maintain an open-door environment where students know they have someone willing to listen, support them, and provide the same kind of guidance his brother once offered him.

“I just want to be there for my students like my brother was for me,” he said.

For Simpson, the road to self-discovery began nearly 2,000 miles away.

Originally from a small town in West Texas, she described growing up in an environment where conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity simply did not happen.

“I felt like I couldn’t be myself,” she recalled.

After moving to Massachusetts in 2014, Simpson found both professional and personal growth while advising a Gay-Straight Alliance at her previous school. Working alongside students and colleagues introduced her to a broader understanding of gender identity and sexuality, while also helping her better understand herself.

Eventually, Simpson came out as bisexual.

Now teaching at Revere High School, she says she appreciates working in a district where she feels comfortable being authentic while supporting students who may still be searching for acceptance.

Because she is married to a man and has children, Simpson noted that many people initially assume she is straight. That perspective, she said, allows her to advocate for students and colleagues who may not always feel heard.

“I love that Revere continues to allow me to be myself,” Simpson said. “And support others who might be struggling like me, who have families where you can’t be yourself and are just trying to find a safe place to express yourself.”

Casper’s story illustrates both the hardships many LGBTQ+ individuals have faced and the hope that comes from finding acceptance.

Growing up in Idaho, he recalled hearing constant negative messages about LGBTQ+ people while struggling privately with his identity.

“I pretty much hated myself,” Casper said. “I hated who I was. I hated that I had to hide a big part of who I was.”

His challenges intensified after he was expelled from a religious school after administrators learned he was gay.

Despite those painful experiences, Casper refused to let them define him.

He eventually moved to Massachusetts to pursue graduate studies, where he found something he had long been searching for—a welcoming community.

“I found a community of people who love me and who I love,” he said. “I feel safe to walk down the street and be myself.”

Today, Casper believes visibility remains one of the most important reasons Pride Month continues to matter.

“There are people who are hiding themselves and hating themselves,” he said. “We need to be visible so they know there is a community of people who love them, accept them, and that they can find peace as well.”

While each educator’s story is unique, all three share a common belief: schools have the power to change lives by creating environments where every student feels safe, respected, and valued.

That philosophy has become a cornerstone of the From Where We Come series, which has highlighted educators and students from a wide range of cultural backgrounds and experiences throughout the school year. Previous installments have celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and other observances that showcase the many voices within the Revere Public Schools community.

Each episode has participants reflect on how their backgrounds shape their teaching, leadership, and student support.

As Pride Month comes to a close, district leaders hope the latest installment encourages conversations rooted in empathy, understanding, and belonging.

Every student’s story matters. Every educator’s journey has value. And every member of the Revere Public Schools community deserves the opportunity to be their authentic self.