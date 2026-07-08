News Briefs

City Seeks McMackin Field Memories for Commemorative Video

The City of Revere is working on a special video project to commemorate the history of McMackin Field and celebrate the upcoming grand opening of the newly revitalized facility. Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and city officials are calling on all former players, coaches, and fans to help bring the field’s legacy to life.

Community members who have preserved pieces of the field’s past are encouraged to contribute to the celebration. The city is currently collecting the following items for a chance to be featured in the project:

• Photos

• Videos

• Written or recorded memories

Anyone wishing to share their McMackin Field experiences can submit their materials via email to [email protected].

Free Arts & Crafts,

STEM Workshops Arrive in Neighboring Boston Parks

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the return of free Arts & Crafts Workshops and the introduction of STEM & Youth Preparedness Workshops for children through the ParkARTS program. Revere residents looking for summer activities can take a short trip to nearby parks, such as LoPresti Park in East Boston, to enjoy a wide variety of activities led by local artists and instructors.

Nearby East Boston Event Highlights:

• Arts and Crafts Workshops: Tuesdays, July 28, August 4, and 11 at LoPresti Park, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

In addition to arts programming, ParkARTS is debuting free STEM and Youth Preparedness Workshops on Mondays throughout July and August. Led by a Boston Public Schools teacher and staff from the City of Boston Office of Emergency Management, these hands-on workshops combine interactive STEM activities with lessons on emergency preparedness.

“Summer in Boston’s parks is all about giving children and families opportunities to connect, learn, explore, and create,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space.

Participation is free and all materials are provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of eight or more must pre-register by emailing [email protected] or by calling the Parks Department at (617) 961-3082. The Marionette Puppet Show series will also return in July and August during various children’s workshops, featuring Rosalita’s Puppets starting at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit boston.gov/parkarts.

13th Annual Boston JerkFest RETURNS FOR THREE DAYS

The 13th Annual Boston JerkFest is turning up the Caribbean heat and expanding to three days this year, July 10–12. The festival will move to a larger footprint at the Ohiri Soccer Field at the Harvard Athletic Complex (95 North Harvard Street, Boston). This year’s “Feme Tropikal” theme celebrates the powerful influence of women in Caribbean music, food, culture, and sports.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a 21+ tasting event and Soca concert. Saturday brings an unforgettable day of Caribbean cuisine, a Jerk Cook-Off, a Seafood Throwdown, and live performances by Alison Hinds and Sister Nancy. The festival concludes on Sunday with a new, free Community Soccer Fest celebrating women in soccer.

Tickets range from $0 to $150 and are available now at 2026BostonJerkFest.eventbrite.com. Children ages 10 and under receive free admission on Saturday.

LOCAL BAND TO HOST FREE ‘FOREST FEST 3’ AT INGLESIDE PARK

The local band State of Nature, formed by Winthrop natives, is bringing the third annual Forest Fest to Ingleside Park, in Winthrop, this Saturday. Following the success of the past two years, organizers have expanded the event to a larger space to welcome the entire community, inviting neighbors from Winthrop, East Boston, and Revere to join in the festivities.

The free, one-day celebration of local music will run from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy performances by six different bands from across New England. Along with live entertainment, the family-friendly event will feature snacks, yard games, and arts and crafts.

Driven entirely by musicians and community members with a passion for the local scene, Forest Fest 3 is a grassroots event operating with zero corporate sponsors. Residents from across the surrounding neighborhoods are encouraged to come out and enjoy a free day of fun in the sun.