International Sand Sculpting Festival Returns for 22nd Year with ‘Boston Welcomes the World’ Theme

Staff Report

2025 First Place, Sculptor’s Choice, and People’s Choice winning

sculpture, “Delicate Balance,” by Abe Waterman of Canada.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is back! Now entering its 22nd year, the highly anticipated summer event will take over the shores of America’s first public beach from July 17 to July 19. This year’s festival theme is “Boston Welcomes the World,” bringing together artistry, culture, and community for a weekend filled with art from master sand sculptors and family fun.

The main attraction will feature an extraordinary display of skill as 10 master sand sculptors from across the world compete for prize money. These exceptionally talented artists will transform the sand into awe-inspiring creations, drawing hundreds of thousands to Revere Beach over the three-day course.

Historically drawing crowds that can exceed half a million people, the festival offers much more than just world-class art. Beyond the sand sculptures, the event features over 50 food vendors, food trucks and exhibitors, interactive activities, amusement rides, fireworks, and a vibrant atmosphere. The spectacular fireworks display is scheduled to light up the sky over the water on Saturday night at 9 p.m.

The event is organized by the Revere Beach Partnership, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. Made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach, the partnership’s mission is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all.

“We can’t wait to see everyone at the beach this summer for the 22nd year of the International Sand Sculpting Festival!” organizers shared in a statement. We invite you to join us July 17-19th on Revere Beach for an experience you’ll never forget.

Because of the massive crowds expected, automobile traffic in the surrounding area will be heavily congested, and parking will be extremely limited. Attendees are highly encouraged to use public transportation. The MBTA’s Blue Line offers two convenient stops—Wonderland and Revere Beach stations—making it by far the best choice for festival-goers traveling to the beach.

Event Details at a Glance

• Dates: Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19

• Hours: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information or to donate, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com or www.rbissf.com.