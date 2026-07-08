City Receives over $1 Million in Grants

Staff Report

Over the past month, the city of Revere has received over $1 million in grants from state and local agencies.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded $182,000 for initial planning of the Narrow-Gauge Trail, which runs parallel to Revere Beach. The end vision of the project is a shared-use trail for walking, biking, and running, according to the Department of Planning and Community Development.

That grant was awarded through the MassTrails grant program to support the creation, expansion and maintenance of public trails throughout Massachusetts.

“Each Massachusetts community is home to at least one public trail that gets residents outside and brings in visitors that help support small businesses,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help improve and expand access to trails across our state so more people can enjoy the outdoors, stay active and explore new places. We’re proud to invest in projects that strengthen local communities and support our economy.”

The MassDOT awarded $493,000 for streetscape improvements along Harris Street, including crosswalks, planters, and sidewalk extensions.

The Boston Region MPO awarded $500,000 for the planning and design of the Revere Beach Connector, a path that will establish an accessible walking and biking connection from the western and eastern corners of the city. This matched a $400k grant received through the Reconnecting Communities federal grant program.

In other community development news, the mini pitch at Frederick’s Park is nearing completion. Awarded to the City by the US Soccer Foundation, a mini pitch is a hard-court surface suited for soccer games. The project is expected to be complete by the second week of July, allowing community members to play pick-up games amidst the World Cup Finals.