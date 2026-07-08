City gets Additional Funds from MassDOT to Cover Winter Storm Expenses

By Adam Swift

Revere is getting just over $220,000 from MassDOT as part of the Winter Recovery Assistance Program, aimed at helping municipalities make local and road and infrastructure improvements following the past winter.

“These investments will help our communities repair and improve local roadways, making them safer and more reliable for residents, businesses, and visitors alike,” said state Representative Jessica Giannino. “I’m grateful to my colleagues and our local municipal partners for their continued collaboration in securing resources that directly benefit the communities I am honored to represent. Together, we will continue advocating for investments that strengthen our infrastructure and enhance the quality of life in Revere and Saugus.”

Revere is getting $221,992 through the state program.

The WRAP funding of $80 million is distributed via a formula based on each municipality’s share of locally owned road mileage, according to the MassDOT.

Once available, WRAP formula funds are added to the municipality’s existing Chapter 90 contract with MassDOT.

Municipalities must spend their WRAP formula funding allocation by June 30, 2027. Obligating funding towards a project does not count as spending, according to MassDOT.

Project types eligible for WRAP funds include snow clearing and plowing, roadway preparation and salting, icebreaking, flooding, the reconstruction and resurfacing of roadways, the repair of damage from downed trees, and any unanticipated costs attributed to winter weather preparation or recovery. Overtime municipal payroll associated with the above items is eligible, but regular payroll is not. Funds may be used for costs already incurred by the municipality in response to winter storm events.