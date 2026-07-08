City and State Officials Commend Tom Ambrosino’s Record of Public Service

Mayor Patrick Keefe

“I wish a relaxing retirement for former Mayor Ambrosino. He has always been a quiet mentor of mine. It was well known to the residents that Tom was a relentlessly hard worker and very kind man. Those two traits in itself are some I try to embody each day I wake up and go to work for the city. I know Tom will make good use of his new stage in life and hope he will still be available for guidance and friendship in the years to come. Congratulations!”



State Rep.

Jessica Giannino

“Tom Ambrosino has dedicated his career to public service, from his years as Mayor of Revere and City Manager of Chelsea to his leadership as Administrator of the Massachusetts Trial Court. His commitment, integrity, and steady leadership have left a lasting impact on our city and across the Commonwealth. I have always had a great deal of respect for Tom and am grateful for his many years of service. I wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement and every success and happiness in the next chapter.

State Rep. Jeff Turco

“Tom Ambrosino has served Revere, Chelsea and our Commonwealth with distinction for decades. His upcoming retirement, though well deserved, is a loss to our Courts and the people they serve. Tom’s career is summed up with words like: character, integrity, empathy, and honesty. I am privileged to call him a friend and look forward to watching the next phase of his service to our society.”

City Council President Anthony Zambuto

“Tom Ambrosino is a great public servant and a wonderful human being. I spent many years working with him in municipal government. He is a first-class individual, and I have the utmost respect for him. I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Attorney Gerry

D’Ambrosio

“I was on the School Committee with him during his first term as mayor, and we’ve been friends since. I serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission, so I often look for insights from him on the Trial Court and its operations for staffing. I’ve had the opportunity to talk with him a few times. Tom is a true public servant and outstanding person. He epitomizes the phrase, ‘quiet service.’ He’s always giving 110 percent and not looking for accolades or attention.”

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez

“On behalf of the City of Chelsea, I want to congratulate Tom Ambrosino on a well-deserved retirement after many years of dedicated public service. Chelsea was fortunate to have him at its helm, and I was personally privileged to work and learn alongside him. His leadership left a lasting impact on me and on our community, and he truly helped shape Chelsea into the city it is today. I wish him all the best in this new chapter.”

Former City Manager Jay Ash

“Tom Ambrosino has been an outstanding public servant in every stop along the way. He’s been a huge asset to the courts using his administrative skills to help the courts modernize. His efforts in Chelsea and Revere have put those two cities on paths to progress, so he should be very proud of all he’s accomplished in his years of public service.”