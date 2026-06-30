William P. O’Brien

August 13, 1972 — Jun 24, 2026

Revere High School Teacher whose legacy will live on through the countless students he inspired and the many people whose lives were made brighter simply by knowing him

William P. “Bill” O’Brien, of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2026, at the age of 53.

Born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on August 13, 1972, Bill was the beloved son of William and Judith O’Brien. He was raised in Pearl River, New York, later moving to Massachusetts, where he attended Assumption College in Worcester. After spending time in Salem, Bill ultimately made Revere his home, a community he proudly served and loved for more than 30 years.

For three decades, Bill was a dedicated teacher at Revere High School. Teaching was more than a career—it was his calling. He loved his school, his fellow teachers, and, above all, his students. He believed in encouraging, mentoring, and challenging young people to reach their full potential. Throughout his career, he influenced the lives of countless students, earning the admiration and respect of colleagues, families, and generations of graduates. To many, Bill became nothing short of a legend in Revere.

Bill was known for his outgoing personality, friendly smile, and infectious enthusiasm for life. He genuinely enjoyed being around people and had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome. Whether he was traveling, relaxing at the beach, hosting gatherings with family and friends, or enjoying great style and fashion, Bill embraced every opportunity to celebrate life. His annual trips to Myrtle Beach with his parents were among his favorite traditions and created memories he cherished.

Above all else, Bill treasured his family and friendships. He was a devoted son, a caring brother, a proud uncle, a loyal friend, and someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kindness, generosity, and genuine happiness touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Bill is survived by his beloved parents, William and Judith O’Brien of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; his loving brother, Sean O’Brien and his wife, Kristine “Kripper,” of Syracuse, New York; and his cherished nephew, Finn. He is also survived by the family of his late sister, Kelly Aurre, including her husband, Terry and their children: Garrett, Dale, and Jillian, as well as many loving relatives, lifelong friends, former students, and fellow educators who will forever cherish his memory.

Bill’s life was defined not only by his dedication to education, but by the friendships he cultivated, the lives he influenced, and the joy he brought to those around him. His legacy will live on through the countless students he inspired and the many people whose lives were made brighter simply by knowing him.

Family and friends are invited to honor Bill’s life during a Visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, and in lieu of a cemetery committal service, Bill’s family asks that those wishing to honor his memory to please consider making a donation to the Bill O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, established to benefit Revere High School students. Checks may be made payable to Revere High School, with “Bill O’Brien Memorial Scholarship” noted in the memo line. Through this scholarship, Bill’s passion for education and his love for the Revere community will continue to inspire future generations.