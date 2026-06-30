State Rep. Jessica Giannino Honors Steven Morabito with Commonwealth Pride Award

Special to the Journal

State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino celebrated Revere’s Director of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture and Executive Director of the Human Rights Commission, Steven Morabito with an inaugural Commonwealth Pride Award, a newly-founded annual event that celebrates the rich accomplishments and talents of Massachusetts’ LGBTQ+ community.

“Steve Morabito has dedicated his life to serving the people of Revere with compassion, courage, and integrity. As a trailblazer and advocate, he has helped make our community more welcoming and inclusive for all. I am proud to recognize Steve with this inaugural Commonwealth Pride Award and grateful for the lasting impact he continues to have on our city and the LGBTQ+ community,” said Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere).

“Working alongside Steve has always been a source of pride—but this month, we celebrate not just his work, but his courage, authenticity, and strength he brings every single day. Steve makes our workplace better simply by being exactly what our community should represent,” said City of Revere Mayor, Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

“When you spend much of your life serving others and helping your community, you rarely stop to think about recognition. That is why this honor is especially meaningful to me. As someone born and raised in Revere, I have had the privilege of serving the city that shaped me. Being the first openly gay elected official in our city’s history is something I have always viewed not as a personal milestone, but as a sign of how far our community has come. Public service has always been about bringing people together, listening, and making sure everyone feels they have a place in our community. I hope this recognition serves as a reminder that leadership is rooted in service and that by opening doors for others, we build stronger and more welcoming communities. I am grateful to Rep. Jessica Giannino for this recognition and proud of the progress we have made together. My hope is that future generations grow up knowing they belong and that there is no limit to what they can achieve,” said Steven Morabito.

Stephen “Steve” Morabito has been a trailblazer, advocate, and public servant in the City of Revere for decades. A longtime Revere City Councilor and current Director of the City of Revere’s Office of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture, Steve has dedicated his life to public service and to making his community more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable for all.

At a time when few people felt safe living openly as members of the LGBTQ+ community, Steve chose courage. He came out publicly long before conversations around LGBTQ+ rights and representation became more accepted or commonplace. In doing so, he faced adversity, discrimination, and personal threats, yet he remained steadfast in who he was and in his commitment to serving the people of Revere with integrity and compassion.

Steve’s visibility and leadership helped pave the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ individuals to live more openly and authentically in their communities. Through both his advocacy and his example, he broke barriers and opened doors for others to follow, helping to foster a more inclusive environment within local government and beyond.

Throughout his career, Steve has been a champion for diversity, civic engagement, and equal opportunity. In his current role leading Revere’s Office of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture, he continues to strengthen connections across the community while ensuring that all residents feel seen, valued, and represented.

For his courage, leadership, advocacy, and lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community and the City of Revere, Stephen Morabito is deeply deserving of recognition as a recipient of the 2026 Commonwealth Pride Award: LGBTQ+ Excellence on the Hill.

“We are proud to recognize all of the incredible LGBTQ+ leaders who make Massachusetts stronger every day. Here in Massachusetts, we’ve been leading the nation in the fight for freedom over generations. It began 251 years ago when we started a revolution that spearheaded our nation’s democracy, and has continued as the state that led on abolition, women’s rights, Civil Rights, and LGBTQ+ rights,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Today, we’re proud to be the state at the forefront of our nation’s freedoms and we will continue to ensure that Massachusetts remains a safe and welcoming place for all. We’re grateful to the LGBTQ+ Caucus for recognizing the impact of our state’s LGBTQ+ trailblazers, and offer a deep congratulations to the inaugural group of Commonwealth Pride awardees!”

“Among this year’s inaugural honorees are leaders representing countless professions, backgrounds, and experiences, but who share a common commitment: making their communities more welcoming, more inclusive, and more vibrant,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Together, they are the epitome of excellence and we’re thankful for what they contribute to our state. Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and happy Pride!”

“In Massachusetts, diversity is our strength—and I’m thrilled we are taking steps to formally recognize the amazing LGBTQ+ members of our communities,” stated Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Across our country, many people are feeling the strain of having to defend their dignity, as well as their right to even exist, while the democratic ideals that should protect us all are being eroded at the federal level. In Massachusetts, we will not only defend but celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends, neighbors and loved ones. Congratulations to all of the individuals receiving recognition this year—and thank you for making Massachusetts your home.”

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I want to congratulate those being honored today for the inaugural Commonwealth Pride Awards,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I’m grateful to the Massachusetts LGBTQ+ Legislative Caucus for highlighting the important contributions of the LGBTQ+ community here in the Commonwealth, and for the work that the caucus does to ensure that every person in Massachusetts is treated equally under the law.”

For the first time ever, the Caucus was proud to host the Commonwealth Pride Awards: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Excellence on the Hill. The event is slated to occur annually during Pride Month. The event honored 110+ community leaders, each nominated by their state legislators. The group spanned an enormous breadth of achievement and included public servants, advocates, doctors, authors, filmmakers, educators, historians, entrepreneurs, and religious leaders, highlighting the collective impact of the LGBTQ+ community.

“As co-chair of the Massachusetts Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Caucus, I’m proud of the Commonwealth’s nation-leading reputation on LGBTQ+ rights and social justice. Much of our legislative success is intertwined with the boundless talent, leadership, and hard work of the LGBTQ+ community – people who stood up, turned out, and led the way,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan (D-Stow). “These awards are a wonderful way to celebrate those efforts and achievements and to shine a light on the fight to advance equality, inclusion, and protections for all.”

“Here in Massachusetts, we take immense pride in the innumerable contributions of LGBTQ+ people and the profoundly positive impact the queer community has on our Commonwealth,” Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro) said. “We have long been a home for trailblazers, agitators, and pioneers in the LGBTQ+ movement, and the Commonwealth Pride Awards are about recognizing individuals from every corner of Massachusetts who carry that legacy into the future. Massachusetts is a more inclusive place for us all to live our most authentic lives thanks to today’s awardees.”

“A few years ago, some colleagues and I began talking about creating a Pride Awards celebration. We imagined a day during Pride Month when our community could gather under the golden dome and celebrate one another,” expressed Representative Jack Patrick Lewis (D-Framingham) “Today, we made that vision a reality. I am so honored to have helped establish this event, and I am forever grateful for the legislators, participants, and friends that made this possible.”

The Massachusetts LGBTQ+ Legislative Caucus, made up of the Commonwealth’s LGBTQ+ legislators, advocates for legislation relating to LGBTQ+ issues, provides networking and professional support for members, and commemorates the storied history of LGBTQ+ political advocacy in Massachusetts. Recent wins include expanding access to HIV-prevention services, protecting privacy in legal name changes, ensuring protections for LGBTQ+ students and seniors, and legislation safeguarding legal parentage for adoptive and other families under the Parentage Act. Massachusetts has long served as a nationwide leader for LGBTQ+ rights and social justice. In 2004, it became the first state to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Massachusetts became the first state in the country to support transgender protections through popular vote in 2018. It consistently ranks highly among U.S. states and territories in LGBTQ+ rights and social acceptance.