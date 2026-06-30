Revere Unveils Five-year Capital Improvement Plan, Advancing Major Infrastructure and School Projects

Special to the Journal

Alongside the approval of the FY27 operating budget, the Revere City Council has unanimously approved Mayor Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.’s comprehensive five-year Capital Improvement Plan. The sweeping plan establishes a strategic roadmap through 2034, focusing on infrastructure modernization, public safety advancements, and long-term fiscal stability.

The city enters this planning phase on solid financial footing, boasting a robust AA bond rating with a stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and $12.2 million secured in the General Stabilization Fund.

“Despite rising fixed costs, the city of Revere remains on solid financial footing and we continue to invest in the services and infrastructure our residents rely on most,” said Mayor Keefe.

Five-Year Capital

Investments

Excluding the construction of the new high school, the newly approved Capital Improvement Plan outlines over $38 million in general fund upgrades. Additionally, it sets aside over $63 million for water, sewer, and drainage improvements over the next five years. In FY2027 alone, over $16 million in direct allocations will fund vehicle and equipment acquisitions, parks and open space investments, and roadway and sidewalk improvements.

Key project highlights from the plan include:

• The New Revere High School: The project carries a total estimated cost of $493 million, but the city anticipates a $234 million grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), leaving a net city share of $259 million. The city is currently generating $3 million in investment income this year through short-term Bond Anticipation Notes to help offset debt service.

• McKinley School Renovation: The historic McKinley School is being converted into a $43 million multi-use hub. The facility will house a Revere Public Schools early childhood education center, the city’s parking department, the retirement board, and a state-of-the-art Metro North Regional Emergency Call Center. Thanks to federal and state grants, the city’s net share for the renovation is capped at $17 million.

• McMackin Field Recreational Campus: Inactive since 2014, McMackin Field will undergo an estimated $6.4 million revitalization. Combined with the property at 200 Winthrop Ave., the site will become a modern recreational campus featuring new field lighting, dugouts, and off-street parking.

• Climate Resiliency & Water Quality: The city has allocated $1.7 million for critical sewer upgrades to remain compliant with the federal EPA Consent Decree. Revere will also launch an accelerated lead service line replacement program funded through the MWRA and tackle localized stormwater flooding mitigation in North Revere.

Public Safety and

City Services

The capital plan and administrative restructuring have also introduced several cost-saving measures and upgrades for city services:

• Public Safety: The city secured a $250,000 grant for body cameras and has funded three new fire trucks. Future public safety savings are anticipated following the opening of the regional 911 dispatch center.

• Public Works: The Department of Public Works is consolidating citywide facilities management to maximize cost efficiency. This includes hiring an in-house mechanic to service DPW vehicles, reducing costly repairs from outside vendors.

• Culture & Recreation: The city is continuing physical repairs to the library—including the roof and main reading room—and has funded a new bookmobile to expand programming throughout Revere.