Noreen “Nana” Colorusso

Her warmth, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor made her a joy to be around

Noreen Colorusso, affectionately known to so many simply as “Nana,” passed away peacefully on June 25, 2026, at the age of 74.

Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on April 26, 1952, Noreen was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Teresa Hammond. She was raised in Arlington before making Revere her home, where she and her husband, Louis, raised their family and built a lifetime of cherished memories.

Family was the center of Noreen’s world. Nothing brought her greater happiness than spending time with those she loved, especially her four beloved grandchildren. Whether she was cheering them on from the sidelines at a softball game, spending a summer day at the beach, or swimming together, every moment with her grandchildren was one she treasured. She also adored her pets, affectionately referring to them as her “grandchildren with fur.”

Noreen’s warmth, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor made her a joy to be around. Described by her daughter as a “little ray of sunshine,” she had an infectious laugh and a gift for making others smile. She truly enjoyed life and found happiness in life’s simple pleasures, whether trying her luck on the penny slots at Encore, spending time with family and friends, or simply sharing laughter with those around her.

A compassionate and dedicated educator, Noreen proudly served as a Teacher’s Aide with the Revere Public Schools, where she worked with special needs students. Her patience, kindness, and caring heart made a lasting difference in the lives of the children and families she served. She was also an active member of the Lincoln School PTA and was proud to be one of the founders of girls’ youth softball in the community, helping create opportunities for generations of young athletes.

Above all else, Noreen will be remembered for the love she gave so freely to her family, her unwavering support of those around her, and the joy she brought into every room.

Noreen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Louis Colorusso. Together they built a beautiful life centered around family and the countless memories they shared. She is also lovingly survived by her daughter, Corrie O’Neil and her husband, Kevin; her son, Michael Colorusso, and Alannah; her cherished grandchildren, Chloe, Kali, Nora and Ellie, all of Revere; and her sister-in-law, Gail Frongillo and her husband, Andrew J. Frongillo Jr., of Melrose. She also leaves behind many loving relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Robert and Teresa Hammond.

Her kindness, laughter, generosity, and unwavering devotion to her family will be deeply missed, but the memories she created and the love she shared will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Family and friends honored Noreen’s life during a Visitation on Monday, June 29 at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. A Funeral Service was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30 with a Prayer Service. Interment immediately followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com