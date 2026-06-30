Retired Massport Master Electrician

Michael Joseph Hayes, affectionately known as “Iron Mike,” of Winthrop, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpy, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend whose strength, integrity, and work ethic left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Michael shared a beautiful and devoted marriage with his beloved late wife, Lise “Lisa” M. Hayes, whom he loved deeply for more than 63 years. Together, they built a life centered around family, loyalty, hard work, and unconditional love.

Michael was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Kimberley Lise Hayes of Revere. He is survived by his loving son, Steven Michael Hayes and his wife, Laura Ferraro-Hayes, of Hull; his cherished granddaughter, Logan DiCarlo, daughter of Peter DiCarlo, Jr. of Revere, whom Michael and Lisa helped raise with immense love and guidance; his brother, David Hayes and many extended family members, friends, colleagues, and loved ones who will miss him dearly.

A proud Master Electrician, Michael dedicated more than 25 years to the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), where he played an important role in the modernization of Boston Logan International Airport, including work on the airport’s control tower and airfield infrastructure. Respected for his leadership, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to safety, he earned recognition from the Federal Aviation Administration for his contributions throughout his career.

Outside of his career, Michael proudly served on the Board of Seal Harbor, where he lived for nearly 30 years and remained actively involved in his community.

Family was the center of Michael’s life. He was fiercely loyal, dependable, and always willing to help those he loved. He believed that success was measured not by titles or wealth, but by hard work, integrity, and the respect you earn from others.

To many, he was known as “Iron Mike.” To his family, he was Dad, Grandpy, Uncle Mike, protector, teacher, and hero. One of his favorite rolls was being Grandpy, and he thanks all of Logan’s friends and family for fun and laughter for the past 30 years

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop on Monday, July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with the interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Michael J. Hayes to Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, in appreciation for the outstanding care and compassion provided to the Hayes family over the years, with special recognition to Dr. William Kormos and Dr. Rory Weiner.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.