Lea Dina Ciaramella

She made the world a brighter place with her kindness and generous spirit

Lea Dina (Colasanti) Ciaramella of Revere passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 23, 2026, at the age of 91.

Born on November 13, 1934, Lea was the beloved daughter of the late Bonaventura (Benny) and Assunda (Giachetti) Colasanti. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald R. Ciaramella and the cherished companion of George Psomos.

Lea was a beacon of creativity and talent whose light shone brightly throughout her life. An accomplished artist, she lovingly painted scenes of Revere Beach on thank-you cards that touched the hearts of many. Her love for her Italian heritage was evident in everything she did, and she found great joy in hosting gatherings for friends and family, especially her loved ones from Buffalo, New York. Friendly, warm, and loving, Lea made the world a brighter place with her kindness and generous spirit.

She was the devoted mother of Peter Ciaramella and his wife, Barbara, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Stephen Ciaramella and his wife, Kathie, of Salisbury; and Donald “Donny” Ciaramella and his wife, Renee, of Revere; the sister of Mary Colasanti of Winthrop and the late Antonetta and John Colasanti. Lea was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas Ciaramella and his wife, Brittany, Stefanie Haywood and her husband, Gary, Mark Ciaramella, Vincent Ciaramella and his fiancée, Emma Hale,; Genna Hill and her husband, Matthew; Christopher Ciaramella and his wife, Tracy; and Alexander Ciaramella and his wife, Carolyn. She was the adored great-grandmother of Hunter, McKenna, Theo, Aidan and Rhea.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, today, Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a Prayer Service at noon in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A private inurnment will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Boston, Office of Philanthropy, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

Lea’s life was a testament to the power of creativity, love, family, and heritage. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her and the privilege of sharing in her life. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and photos on her memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.