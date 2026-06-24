Revere Youth Baseball Softball wrap season with repeating champs

The Revere Youth Baseball & Softball Minor League Oakland Athletics, proudly sponsored by Bob's Auto Body, captured their third consecutive championship in dominant fashion. The Athletics swept through the playoffs and suffered just one loss all season long, capping off an incredible year.

The championship series was a true clash of titans against a talented and determined Kansas City Royals team that battled until the very last out. In a thrilling finale, the Athletics prevailed 11-9 to secure the title.

Congratulations to both teams on an outstanding season and an unforgettable championship series. The Athletics' three-peat is a remarkable achievement, and the Royals proved to be worthy opponents every step of the way.

Congratulations to the Revere Youth Baseball & Softball Major League Chicago Cubs, proudly sponsored by Durum Pasta, on capturing their second consecutive championship!

After enduring seasons without a win, the Cubs went back to the drawing board, rebuilt their program from the ground up, and transformed themselves into a powerhouse. The result: undefeated championship seasons in both 2025 and 2026.

Built on a foundation of dominant pitching, strong defense, and unmatched power at the plate, the Cubs proved all season long that they were the team to beat. Their toughest challenge came in the championship series against a talented Red Sox squad featuring a formidable 1-2 pitching combination and a dangerous lineup.

In a hard-fought two-game championship series, the Cubs rose to the occasion, defeating the Red Sox 6-4 and 5-2 to complete another perfect season.

Congratulations to the players, coaches, families, and sponsors on an incredible achievement!