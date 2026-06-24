Revere celebrates Juneteenth with reflection, music, and a call to continue the work of freedom

Voices of reflection, celebration, and hope filled the room as residents, students, educators, community leaders, and advocates gathered to commemorate Juneteenth during a citywide celebration hosted by the Revere Human Rights Commission in partnership with Revere Public Schools, the Revere Community Committee, the City of Revere’s Office of Engagement, Inclusion and Culture, the North Shore Juneteenth Association, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

The event brought together multiple generations to honor June 19, 1865—the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved African Americans that they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Throughout the evening, speakers emphasized that while Juneteenth commemorates freedom, it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing work required to achieve equality and justice.

The program opened with a performance of the national anthem by Lanna Vernon of the North Shore Juneteenth Association, setting a respectful and celebratory tone for the evening. Organizers recognized the many partners whose collaboration made the event possible, highlighting the importance of community partnerships in preserving and sharing the significance of Juneteenth.

Herby Jean Baptiste, vice chair of the Revere Human Rights Commission, reflected on the historical origins of Juneteenth and its growing recognition across the nation.

“Many people see Juneteenth not only as a celebration of freedom but also as a time to reflect on the history of slavery, equality, civil rights, and the ongoing pursuit of justice in America,” Jean Baptiste said. He noted that Massachusetts officially recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday in 2020 and that it became a federal holiday in 2021.

Among the evening’s featured speakers was Dr. Lourenço Garcia, assistant superintendent of equity and inclusion for Revere Public Schools and a member of the Revere Human Rights Commission. Garcia encouraged attendees to view Juneteenth not only as a historical milestone but as a responsibility shared by current and future generations.

“History is not something we inherit. It is something we shape,” Garcia told the audience. “The choices we make, the values we uphold, and the opportunities we create for others become part of the legacy we leave behind.”

Garcia connected the significance of Juneteenth to the work taking place in schools and communities every day, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that all young people feel seen, valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. He challenged attendees to continue building bridges of understanding and opportunity for future generations.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening came from Revere High School freshman Omofiya Wodengnu, whose speech traced the painful realities of slavery while celebrating the resilience and perseverance of those who endured it.

“You are forced into a ship. Taken to a country that preaches freedom,” Wodengnu said as she painted a vivid picture of the experiences endured by enslaved Africans. But her message focused equally on survival and strength.

“This is not only a story of suffering. It is also a story of survival,” she said. “They built communities where division was intended. They built families where separation was forced. They built faith where hope seemed impossible.”

Wodengnu connected those historical struggles to modern-day responsibilities, asking attendees to consider how they can continue advancing freedom and justice more than 150 years after emancipation. Her remarks earned a standing ovation and praise from community members throughout the event.

Pam Ross of the Revere Community Committee echoed similar themes, describing Juneteenth as both a celebration and a reminder of the long struggle for equal access to housing, education, employment, and opportunity.

“Although there’s so much work that needs to be done, we must still celebrate the day,” Ross said. “We have come a long way.”

Esma Abu Fura, assistant director of engagement, inclusion and culture for the City of Revere, emphasized the universal importance of freedom and belonging.

“Freedom is not just for me or for you,” she said. “Freedom is for all of us.”

Nicole McClain, founder and president of the North Shore Juneteenth Association and an at-large city councilor in Lynn, delivered one of the evening’s most passionate addresses. McClain spoke about the mission of her organization, which was founded to celebrate Black American culture and later expanded its focus to education and advocacy.

“Juneteenth calls us to hold both truths at the same time,” McClain said. “To boldly name injustice and to intentionally build unity. To challenge anti-Blackness wherever it shows up and to stand in solidarity across communities.”

The event also featured poetry and spoken-word performances that explored the legacy of Juneteenth and the enduring pursuit of freedom. Terry Carter of the North Shore Juneteenth Association performed an original poem titled Juneteenth Journey, tracing the historical path from emancipation through Reconstruction, Jim Crow, and the continuing struggle for racial justice.

A younger voice followed when Lincoln Elementary School fifth-grader Yodell Wodengnu shared an original poem titled We Rose. In a brief but moving performance, she celebrated resilience, perseverance, and the strength of generations who overcame adversity.

“We rose to be you. We rose to be me,” she recited. “Above everything expected.”

The evening concluded with Vernon leading attendees in a stirring rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, often referred to as the Black National Anthem. Audience members joined in as the song’s message of perseverance and hope echoed through the venue.

Following the formal program, guests gathered for food, fellowship, and a performance by the Akwaaba Ensemble, whose music and dance transformed the event into a celebration of culture and community. Somali cuisine was served, and attendees remained long after the speeches ended, sharing conversations and building connections across generations and backgrounds.

Before the evening concluded, Garcia took a moment to recognize the student speakers, noting that both had arrived from Ethiopia only a year earlier.

“The drive is there, the passion is there,” Garcia said, praising their courage and powerful voices.

That recognition captured the spirit of the celebration itself: honoring the past while investing in the future. Throughout the evening, speakers returned to a common message—that Juneteenth is not simply a day to remember history, but an opportunity to continue shaping it.

In Revere, that work continues through education, community engagement, cultural celebration, and a shared commitment to ensuring that freedom, opportunity, and belonging are realities for all.