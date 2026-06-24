Revere Beach Pride Celebration returns this weekend

The 5th Annual Revere Beach Pride Celebration is set to return to the coast this summer, bringing an afternoon of music, live performances, and community spirit to the city. Originally launched by Steve Morabito, Revere’s first elected LGBTQ+ City Councillor, the event has quickly grown into a vibrant regional festival celebrating diversity and acceptance.

This year’s family-friendly gathering will take place on Sunday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Waterfront Square, located between 400 and 500 Ocean Avenue. Admission to the festival is entirely free. Designed as a rain-or-shine event, the celebration will feature nonstop entertainment set up right outside local businesses Dryft and Fine Line. In the event of inclement weather, the festivities will move indoors to the Marriott SpringHill Suites Ballroom.

Festivities kick off early with a special pre-festival Drag Queen Bingo Brunch featuring Mzz Jackson at 10:30 a.m. The brunch will be held at Revere Lodge 1171, located at 198 Shirley Avenue. Tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which includes both the brunch and one bingo card, alongside access to a full cash bar featuring mimosas and bloody marys.

Once the main festival begins at Waterfront Square, attendees can expect a packed entertainment roster hosted by special guest emcee Rocky Graziano, with music provided throughout the afternoon by DJ Mike Giller.

The confirmed waterfront entertainment lineup includes:

• Special Guest Performers: Princess Aurora, Gia D’Witshes, Yefri Henao, Arabella The Goddess Ladessé, and Karrol Barreneche

• Featured Dance Performances: George Neyra, HJC Vol. Summer, and The Makina

In addition to the live stage entertainment, the festival grounds will host a diverse marketplace highlighting local LGBTQ+ vendors. While enjoying the community atmosphere, visitors can grab food and drinks at adjacent neighborhood favorites, including Fine Line and Dryft.

Revere Historian to Present Declaration of Independence Analysis

In celebration of America 250, the City has invited the Revere History Museum to host a special presentation centered on the founding of the nation.

City of Revere Historian Jeff Pearlman will perform a reading of the Declaration of Independence. In addition to the performance, Pearlman will provide a historical analysis and highlight the enduring significance of the document.

The event is open to the public and will take place on June 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. The presentation will be held inside the Revere City Council Chambers at Revere City Hall, located at 281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151.

Marc Maniscalco passes the Mass. Bar Exam

Marc Maniscalco, a Revere resident, has successfully pass the Massachusetts Bar Examination and completed the rigorous requirements set forth by the Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners, including demonstrating good moral character and legal competence. He was sworn in on June 11th, 2026.

Marc, a 2015 RHS graduate, earned his undergraduate degree at Emmanuel College and his Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk University Law School. He is currently employed as an attorney at JP Law & Title in Lynnfield.