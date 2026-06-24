Lola F. Blair

She devoted her life to the care of the Parish of Saint Anthony of Padua in Revere

Lola F. (Kilduff) Blair, 76 years of age, of Revere, passed away on June 19th, 2026 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth P. Blair, Jr., and her parents, Francis Kilduff and Mildred Dolan, grandmother, Frances Dolan, and uncles, Martin (Marty), Richard and William (Billy) Dolan. She was the dear sister of Betsy McDonald, Francis Kilduff and his wife, Susan, Steve Cody, Tammy Cody, Cheri and her husband, Scott Sinclair, Terri Foulis and the late Eileen Shaughnessy and Josie Murphy. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Lola was born in Revere and raised by her cherished adoptive family, which included herGodmother Laura Taglieri of Saugus, Aunt Judy and Uncle Bobby Anderson of Revere, cousins: Diane Blengs and Robert Flammia of Tewksbury, Kathy and Tony Aresco of North Reading, Robert Anderson of Revere, Ruth Anderson of Malden, Lori and Richard Matthews of Lynnfield, and many second cousins, especially her beloved, Rachel Walker of Danvers. She was predeceased by her cousin, Vincent Blengs of Revere and her devoted grandmother, Ruth Howes, and loving great-grandmother Rachel Smith, of Revere.

Lola graduated from Revere High School in 1967 and went on to become a Licensed Registered Electrolysis with a private practice in Quincy for many years. In her later years, she devoted her life to the care of the Parish of Saint Anthony of Padua in Revere. She was a devout Catholic who had always been active in her church. She taught Sunday School at Our Lady of Lourdes before working at St. Anthony’s. She loved Revere Beach.

She and Kenny enjoyed living in a waterfront residence for 40 years, where she was well known and loved by many neighbors over the years. She loved to play the organ and collect things like cookbooks and TV series on tape. She had the entire collection of her all-time favorite shows, “I Love Lucy” and “Dallas.” Her latest favorite show was “Heartland.”

She leaves behind many good friends, including Jill Ragucci and her family, Matt and Melissa Kaufman, Nancy Cee, Magana (Hope) Esperanza, Jake Grujic, Father Mike, Maryann Giorgio, and all the clergy and support staff at St. Anthony’s, and she was predeceased by her dear friend, Richard Roberts. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Monday, June 29th at 10: a.m., followed by entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.