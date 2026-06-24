Kathleen M. “Kathy” Angelini

A woman of great faith and a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church for many years

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, June 23rd from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Kathleen M, “Kathy” (Melone) Angelini who died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 15th following a devastatingly brief battle with cancer. She just celebrated her 73rd birthday. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, followed by Entombment in Woodlawn Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Kathleen, affectionately known as Kathy, was born on May 21, 1953, to her parents, Lawrence and Marylin Melone in Revere. She was one of three girls raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1971. She began her career of 25 years as a medical receptionist at New England Medical Center in Boston. She then took a position at Dr. Buonfiglio Eye Care office for a period before the office relocated out of Revere. Lastly, she worked at Stop N Shop as a customer service specialist for 10 years.

Kathy was a homebody through and through. She enjoyed making her home beautiful and welcoming. She enjoyed watching old movies and especially adored the Lifetime channel. She cared for her husband, Gary for many years as he was dealing with declining health from Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was a woman who had a great faith and was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church for many years. She cherished her family and always loved being around them.

She was the beloved wife of 41 years to Gary R. Angelini of Revere; the devoted daughter of the late Lawrence Melone and Marilyn (McCarthy) Melone; the loving sister of Judith Rizzo and her husband, David of Peabody and the late Shawn Cook and her surviving husband, Michael Cook of East Hampstead, NH. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and she will also be sorrowfully missed by her canine companion, Joey.

At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations can be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.