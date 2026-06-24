Embree and Llanos receive Evan Goldney Memorial Scholarship

Katherine Embree and Isaiah Llanos have been named the 2026 recipients of the Evan Goldney Memorial Scholarship. The students were recognized alongside their families and the entire Revere High School senior class during a ceremony on Thursday, June 4.

This fall, Embree will attend Merrimack College, and Llanos will matriculate at Gordon College. The scholarship committee extends its congratulations and wishes both students continued success in their collegiate and future endeavors.

These annual awards are made possible through the generous contributions of local sponsors and participating teams.

Looking ahead, organizers have set a goal to expand the program and award three scholarships next year. To achieve this, the committee is currently accepting sponsorships for the upcoming 2026 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Location: Revere High School

Sponsorship Information

Cost: $200

Accepted Payment Methods: Venmo, PayPal, or check

Contact: Interested sponsors are encouraged to reach out via email at [email protected].

The Evan Goldney Memorial Scholarship committee expresses its deepest gratitude to the community for its continued support of Revere students.