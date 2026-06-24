He had a successful career in the computer industry

Daniel DiGregorio of Revere passed away on June 16, 2026, surrounded by his family after a brief illness, at the age of 69.

Born in Revere, he was the son of the late Pasquale DiGregorio and Arlene Bianchi DiGregorio and the beloved husband of the late Sharon DiMartino DiGregorio.

Daniel was the devoted father of Marissa and her husband, Ian Mack of Chicago, Bianca and her husband, Joshua Dickey of Billerica, and Cassaundra and her husband, Matthew Rizza of Tewksbury. He was the dear brother of the late Sharon Perullo and Cathy Bowden of Revere and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dan leaves behind three cherished grandchildren: Noah, Hayden and Carter.

Dan was a graduate of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Boston College, where he received his MBA. He went on to a successful career in the computer industry. He worked for Sun Microsystems as a Lead Architect and later continued his distinguished career with IBM as a Certified Cloud Architect.

A Visitation will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will be at Woodlawn Mausoleum. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daniel’s name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or click the link below to donate online. For the guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.