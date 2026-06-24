City Lab students honored for completion of the Digital Ready Internship Pathway Program

Seven City Lab Innovation High School students were recognized for completing the Digital Ready Internship Pathway Program during a ceremony Monday in the City Council Chambers. Students participate in such fields as architecture, engineering, and construction.

City Lab (formerly SeaCoast High School), which just graduated its first class in 2026, is led by Principal, Dr. Stacey Mulligan.

“Traditional learning experiences have changed over the last decade, and if we’re not able to adapt and change with them, then we’re going to be far behind,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe in praise of the innovative academic environment at City Lab. “I really want to give kudos to the leader of City Lab, Dr. Mulligan, who came in with this idea and has brought a lot to the table. She has done a tremendous job and she’s reshaping the student experience, the educational experience, and the city experience that we’re able to offer in our school.”

“I’m so proud of you,” Dr. Mulligan said to the students. “Over the past several months, you gained valuable hands-on experience and industry skills. We’re proud of your accomplishments and excited to see what impact you will make on the future.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly attended the ceremony, congratulating the seven students from the Class of 2027 on their competition of the internship program.