Busy agenda for License Commission

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday,

June 17, in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch and Liliana Monroy were on hand for the session.

The first item on the agenda was an application from The Neighborhood Developers (TND), Jasmin Bach, event manager, for a 1-day Entertainment License to be exercised at the Shirley Avenue Municipal Parking Lot on

Saturday, August 29, from 1 p.m.–4 p.m. for the annual Shirley Ave. Cultural Festival. The expected attendance is 200 with a rain location at the Garfield School..

Ms. Bach presented the application to the commission. "This will be our 13th annual Shirley Ave.Cultural Festival where we celebrate the rich culture and diversity that is the Shirley Ave. neighborhood through dance, song, and activities," Bach told the commissioners. "Our event is open to different local organizations and is a free, family-oriented event."

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky, the dean of the City Council, spoke in favor of the application. "This is a good time for everyone," said Novoselsky. "We've had up to 200 people and never had a problem."

The application was approved unanimously.

Next up was another request for a 1-day license from Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC, d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649 Squire Road. Gabrielle Einstein, the event manager, presented the application for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License to be exercised on Saturday, July 25, from 5 p.m.–8 p.m. for a Bike Night and Public Bike Show. The expected attendance is 100.

"This event will be open to the public and we will have vendors who will be promoting their businesses," Ms. Einstein told the commission. "We will have a bar with a two-drink maximum and two checkpoints for ID's operated by persons who will be TIPS-certified. There also will be a food truck and a DJ."

In response to a question from Police Lieutenant Glenn Malley, Einstein said there will be three police detail officers. The commissioners approved the license.

The next matter was an application from Santa Fe Burrito Grill Revere, LLC, d/b/a Santa Fe Burrito Grill, 60 VFW Parkway. Manager Carlos Echavarria came before the commission to request an increase in hours to Sunday–Saturday, from 6:30 a.m.–3 a.m., with alcohol sales limited to Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. and on Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.–2 a.m. The current hours are Sunday (11 a.m.–9 p.m.) and Monday – Saturday (11 a.m.–10 p.m.).

Mr. Echavarria presented the application. "We really want to expand our business to serve breakfast and to close at 3 a.m.," said Echavarria. "Our main sales come from food, not alcohol."

When Monroy questioned why he was requesting an extension of hours well beyond the present closing time, Echevarria said he sees an opportunity to expand his business to serve the members of the community who want fast, casual food late at night.

Novoselsky questioned the request for a 3 a.m. closing time, given that a residential neighborhood is across the street. Malley echoed Novoselsky's concerns, noting that even with the sale of alcohol stopping at 1:30, customers will still be hanging around until 3:00.

"I understand the concerns about 3 a.m.," said Selevitch, who then made a motion to restrict the closing hours to 2 a.m., which is the typical closing time for most establishments in the city, with which Monroy agreed.

The next matter was a request from Miba Corporation, d/b/a El Penol 2, 765 Broadway Alejandra Restrepo, manager, for a change of hours to Sunday–Saturday, from 9 a.m.–1 a.m., with alcohol sales on Sunday to begin no

earlier than 10 a.m. The current hours are Sunday–Saturday, from 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Johan Medina presented the application. "We've been a family-owned business for 28 years and want to have this license extension just for parties and events," said Mr. Medina, noting the ongoing World Cup games.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next item was a request from Capri, LLC,, d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road

Claudia Gallego, manager, for a temporary change of hours to Sunday–Saturday, from 10 a.m.–2 a.m. through July 31. The current hours are Sunday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–1 a.m.

"We are requesting this change because of the World Cup," said Ms. Gallego. "We've never had a problem with this business and I have no issue with the 2 a.m. closing for this brief time period," said Novoselsky, who said he lives three doors away from the establishment. There were no opponents and the application was approved.

Another request for a change of hours was presented by Halal Eatz, Inc., d/b/a Halal Eatz, 750 Washington Avenue, Fahd Issa Noor Mohamed, manager, who requested new hours on Sunday–Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. The current hours are Sunday–Thursday ,11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

One of the owners of Halal Eatz presented the application. "We've been getting a lot of requests from the young crowd who want to eat out late," he said, noting that liquor is not served in the establishment. The application was approved.

The next item was an application from Fifth Avenue Steakhouse, Inc., d/b/a Floramo’s Restaurant, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard, John Floramo, manager, to amend the Entertainment License to add jukebox, amplifiers, live bands, and vocal/instrumental music. The present entertainment license allows for widescreen cable TV, radio, musical bingo, DJ, karaoke, and dancing by patrons.

Mr. Floramo presented the application. "We plan to have live music maybe once per week," said Floramo in response to a question from Monroy, "and to have things wrapped up by 11:30."

When Monroy noted that there had been problems at this location with the neighbors with the previous owner, Floramo said that his patrons leave the premises once the music shuts down.

"If this gets loud and people start complaining, we'll have to take a look at this," added Selevitch. Novoselsky spoke briefly, noting that the decibel level of the amplifiers should not exceed 70 decibels. The commission approved the amended entertainment license.

Next up was a request from the Latino Vibes Food Corp., 604 Squire Road, Cesar J. Vivas & Oscar A. Parra, operators, for a stationary Mobile Food Vendor license to be operated at 604 Squire Road from Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The location will be the parking lot of the Squires nightclub. "My concern is about the late-night activity that we've had in that parking lot," said Monroy, who was told by the petitioners that extra lighting will be installed and that the kitchen will close at 1:30.

"We just want to be sure that everyone is out of there by 2:00," said Lieut. Malley.

There were no opponents and the commissioners approved the application.

The next matter was an application from Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC,

d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway, for a change of manager from Cristian Mancia. to Manuel J. Hernandez, who is the owner of the business.

Danvers attorney Richard Mestone presented the application. There were no opponents and the commission approved the application.

The next item was a request from Detroit Style Pizza Revere Corp., d/b/a Descendant Detroit Style Pizza, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard, Alexandros Koutounidis, manager, for the transfer of an All Alcohol Restaurant License from GA Restaurant II, Inc. The requested seating is to remain at 48 inside, and 32 outside. The requested entertainment is Widescreen Cable TV and Radio and the requested hours are Sunday – Saturday from 6 a.m. – 1 a.m., with alcohol sales to begin no earlier than 10 a.m. Sundays, and no earlier than 8 a.m. on Monday – Saturday.

Mr. Koutinidis presented the application. He said he is taking over the location from his mother, who has operated Santorini's there for many years. He noted that Detroit-style pizza is square-pan pizza with a caramelized cheese crust..He said he has a restaurant in Toronto, Canada that he would like to bring to Revere Beach.

Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application. There were no opponents and the commission approved the application, though Selevitch noted that he will miss Santorini's.

The next application was a request from Mistico Pizzeria Corporation Revere Beach, Luis Restrepo, operator, for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License to be operated at Revere Beach on Wednesday–Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for the sale of pizza.

Mr. Restrepo presented the application. He said his truck will sell Neapolitan-style pizza and that this is his first experience with a food truck. Restrepo also acknowledged that he is aware that his food truck will be subject to city health and fire inspections and permits. The commissioners approved the application.

The commission conducted a hearing pertaining to the Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway, Moawwad Abougalala, manager, regarding "a possible violation of Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 140, §9."

Mr. Abougalala, who was the original licensed operator of The Good Diner, said he had become ill in the past year, which precluded him from operating his business, but when he returned, the landlord had assumed control of the business.

Atty. Mark Horrigan represented Mr. Abougalala. "We don't know whether the landlord has applied for a license and we will oppose that if he does," said Horrigan. "We'll be filing a lawsuit against him because he has converted the business to his own use."

Attorney James Cipoletta represented the landlord, Mr. Perez. "There had been no lease in place and Mr. Perez assumed the business had not been operating. He resumed operation of the business and a license was granted by this board, but it was not utilized."

Mr. Perez told the commission that he was owed rent by Mr. Abougalala and that Mr. Abougalala had agreed to transfer the license into Mr. Perez's name in exchange for $35,000. However, Mr. Perez did not have that agreement in writing.

On the other hand, Mr. Abougalala said he was owed money by Mr. Perez.

The issue before the commission was whether Mr. Perez had violated state law by constructively evicting Mr. Abougalala without following the legal process.

"From my perspective, the license belongs to Mr. Abougalala," said Selevitch, to which Cipoletta responded that while that may be true, Mr. Abougalala does not have a place to use it because he has been evicted from Mr. Perez's property.

Atty. Horrigan reiterated that Mr. Abougalala never has been served with a notice of eviction as required by law.

Since the disputed lease is set to expire on August 31, the commission voted

to continue the matter to its September meeting, by which time the matter will be brought to court by the parties.

The commission received two communications in the past month:

1. Notification from Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc. of the surrender of their All AlcoholVeterans Club license, effective June 12, 2026.

2. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of a change of corporate name and transfer of stock for State Road Wine & Spirits, Inc.