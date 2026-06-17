Deborah King

Retired Special Needs Teachers Assistant

Deborah “Deb” King passed away on June 6, 2026 after a long fight with cancer. Though formally known as Deborah, she was lovingly known as Deb to her family and friends.

Deb was raised in Revere and was the daughter of the late Louis and Theresa (Raponi) King. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1972. Following high school, she furthered her education and became a dietary technician, which led her to begin working at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton. She later changed career paths and became a teacher’s assistant working and supporting specials needs children in the Reading Public School System, a job she found very rewarding and dedicated herself to for over 15 years.

Deb enjoyed the simple things in life; watching Hawaii Five-O, a word search puzzle and a Diet Coke was sometimes all she needed to be content. She was talented in ceramics and was quite the artist. However, the time she treasured most was when she was surrounded by her family.

She was a devoted mother to Vanessa Page of Revere; the dear sister of Michael King and his wife, Karen King of Revere; cherished grandmother, who affectionately called her “Elmo” by Evan Richard, Isabella Goulart, Sophia Goulart and Christopher Carmichael; the adored aunt of Michael King and his wife, Lauren King of Revere and Stephanie Amaral and her husband, Manny Amaral of Reading; great aunt to Sean King, Deanna King, Riley King and Lucas Amaral.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on Monday, June 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or directly to the family by visiting the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-deborah-marie-kings-memory. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.