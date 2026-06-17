City to hold festival on Shirley Ave celebrating Friday’s World Cup matches 

With the excitement of the World Cup building, the City of Revere invites residents and guests to Shirley Ave on Friday for a public outdoor viewing of two matches: 3 PM – USA vs. Australia; 6 PM – Morocco vs. Scotland.

The event will be held in conjunction with a “Ciclovia” festival supported by the Shirley Ave Neighborhood Association. The festival will include food and beverage options, children’s activities, cultural exhibitions, and activities supported by Ciclovia.

Please bring your own chair or blanket, and be advised that we expect the event to fill up quickly.

Follow @nextstoprevere for event updates and learn more about all “Field of Play” events celebrating the tournament at linktr.ee/revfieldofplay.

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Summer Events at Breakheart Reservation

Breakheart Reservation is located at 177 Forest St. in Saugus. All programs are free and open to the public. Reasonable accommodations upon request. Adults must accompany children. For outdoor events wear closed toe shoes and dress for the weather. Bring water. Inclement weather cancels outdoor events. For more information call (781) 233-0834, send an email to: [email protected] or visit the website.

Wednesdays

9:00 am – 10:00 am

Wild Breakheart Series

Join us for a rotating nature series as we explore different aspects of Breakheart.

June 3, 10, 17 & 24 — Breakheart Birding Club Come see what birds call Breakheart home as we explore the park! For this program, we meet at Camp Nihan, 131 Walnut Street, Saugus.

July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 — Tree ID Explore the park and discover what trees and plants are here and how to identify them. Meet at Breakheart Visitor Center.

August 5, 12, 19 & 26 — Animal Exploration Enjoy discovering what animals call Breakheart home! Meet at Breakheart Visitor Center.

Thursdays

10:00 am – 11:30 am

June 18 July 2, 16 & 30 August 13 & 27

The Beavers are Back!

Come join us to learn about the beavers and their history in Breakheart! We will learn about their behaviors and how they build their home in the Saugus River!

Thursdays

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

June 4 & 25 July 9 & 23 August 6 & 20

Step into the Past

Join us to discover the parks history. Hikes are approximately 2.5 miles, moderate difficulty, along rocky trials with several stops. Best for adults and older children with a keen interest in history.

Stories in Stone Breakheart has been shaped not only by nature but by the many people who have called it home.

Glacial Giants Countless clues to a glacial past dot the landscape. If one knows where to look, this hidden geologic history can be revealed.

Fridays

10:00 am – 11:00 am

No program: July 3

Kidleidoscope

Come join usfor a story time and nature walk! Complete a small craft, read a story and explore the woods! Walks are gently paced and approximately 1 mile, though not accessible for strollers. Appropriate for families with children 3-5 years old.

Saturdays

9:30–11:30 am

No programs: June 13, July 18, August 15 & 22

Nice and Easy Hike Looking to get outdoors and take a gentle, guided hike in beautiful Breakheart? Join us for our weekly hike series! Each trip will highlight natural and historic features that make Breakheart unique. Hikes will be moderately paced and range from 2- 3 miles over sometimes uneven and rocky terrain. Best for ages 8 years and up. Learn about nature at your own pace and make some friends along the way.

Saturdays

1:00–2:30 pm

No programs: June 13, July 18, August 15 & 22

Family Fishing

Camp Nihan, 131 Walnut Street, Saugus.

Join us for a drop-in fishing program! Learn how to fish, what fish live in our ponds, and how to catch and release responsibly. Bait and a handful of rods will be provided but feel free to bring your own gear and fish with us and share your tips! No license required if fishing in this program. Appropriate for families with children 5 years old and up. Meet at Camp Nihan.

Special Events:

Tuesday 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm June 30

Wednesday 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm July 29

Friday 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm August 28

Full Moon Hike

Join us for a moon rise hike while we talk about the importance of the full moon, moon cycles and phases. There will be campfire fun and activities. This program for adults and families with children 8 years old and up. Bring a flashlight and dress appropriately! Registration is required, email: [email protected]