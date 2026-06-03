USS Constitution Museum Launches Boston’s most Revolutionary Mini Golf Course

Special to the Journal

The USS Constitution Museum has launched USS Constitution Mini Golf, a new free 9-hole course on the Charlestown Navy Yard designed to give residents and visitors a fun, accessible way to engage Boston’s role in the story of American independence.

Celebrated with a ceremonial First Putt event, the new course opened with a ribbon cutting by sword before civic leaders took the first putt. The newly designed course offers a fresh summer activity on Boston Harbor while inviting players to experience the city’s Revolutionary history in one of its most historic waterfront settings. Created especially for the 2026 season, the course combines play, place-based storytelling, and public access at a moment when Boston is looking ahead to America250.

Set beside the USS Constitution Museum, the course offers families, neighbors, and visitors an outdoor activity that is both entertaining and meaningful. As players move through the course, they encounter moments inspired by Boston Harbor’s central role in the Revolution, from protest and conflict to a broader path toward independence.

As Boston looks ahead to America250, the course provides a timely and accessible way to celebrate the city’s role in the course of independence while offering a free activity in one of its most historic and scenic settings. USS Constitution Mini Golf is made possible with the generous support of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism.

“At its heart, this is about access,” said Jeff Draeger, President & CEO of the USS Constitution Museum. “We wanted to create something free, fun, and engaging for the public, while also connecting people to this extraordinary place and to Boston’s role in the story of American independence. It is a summer experience that reflects the Museum’s mission in a fresh and engaging way.”

“USS Constitution Mini Golf is a creative and welcoming way to bring Massachusetts history to life during this celebratory year,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director at the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. “Experiences like this help visitors and residents connect with Boston Harbor and the stories that shaped America, while highlighting the history, culture, and sense of discovery that make destinations across Massachusetts so special and engaging for all ages.”

The launch event brought together civic and community leaders, including Representative Daniel Ryan, Senator Sal DiDomenico, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Kate Fox, and CAPT (sel) Crystal L. Schaefer, Commanding Officer of USS Constitution.

“I want to thank the USS Constitution Museum for creating this exciting and inclusive new program for families in our neighborhood and throughout the region. Mini golf is fun for people of all ages and will bring even more people together to see the Museum’s award-winning exhibitions and programs,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.

Representative Daniel Ryan added, “This is a fun and exciting way to kick-off the summer season. Families can enjoy their time together putting around while learning some of our illustrious Naval History here at the USS Constitution Museum. I thank Commander Schaefer for taking time out of her duties to help us get the season underway.”

Their presence underscored the broad community support for a new free, public activity that combines fun with learning and offers a fresh way to connect residents and visitors to Boston’s historic role in the Revolution.

USS Constitution Mini Golf is made possible with the generous support of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, whose partnership has helped make this accessible public experience available for a third year, with an entirely new course debuting for 2026.

The course is now open to the public in the Charlestown Navy Yard, inviting all to grab a putter and join the Revolution.

For more information, visit usscm.org/events/minigolf/

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution, America’s Ship of State, also known as “Old Ironsides.” Through award-winning exhibitions and programs, the Museum engages more than 300,000 visitors annually with the people, stories, and ideals that have shaped our nation. Located in the Charlestown Navy Yard, the Museum is a non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of members and donors. Learn more at usscm.org/