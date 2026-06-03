Teamsters Local 25 Awards College Scholarship to Revere’s Angel Romero Morales

Special to the Journal

Teamsters Local 25 proudly awarded 37 scholarships totaling $74,000 to the children and grandchildren of members and retirees — the largest scholarship award announcement in the union’s history.

This year’s scholarships were made possible through the generosity and solidarity of Teamsters Local 25 members. The awards were presented during the union’s May General Membership Meeting in a ceremony featuring remarks from Teamsters Local 25 President Tom Mari.

Among the scholarship recipients is Angel Romero Morales of Revere, a recent graduate of Pioneer Charter School of Science who will attend Northeastern University this fall. Angel is the son of Jose Angel Romero, a Teamsters Local 25 member employed by Capitol Waste Services.

“We have the strongest membership in the country and among the most generous when it comes to supporting the children of our members,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Tom Mari. “For these students, the support goes far beyond financial assistance. Our union has always believed in uplifting the next generation. Our message to the 2026 scholarship recipients is simple: your future is bright, and your Teamster family will be with you every step of the way.”

Teamsters Local 25 also extends special thanks to the companies and organizations that sponsored scholarship awards: Feinberg, Dumont & Brennan; HILB Group, Inc.; Regan Associates, Chartered; Keches Law Group; Regan Communications Group; the Teamsters Local 25 Retiree Chapter; the Teamsters Local 25 Hispanic Caucus; the Michael C. Halley Memorial; the Joseph C. Conlon Memorial; the Francis Ciccarelli Memorial; and the George Rodrigues Memorial.

Since 2006, Teamsters Local 25 has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funding to support the educational goals of members’ children and grandchildren. The union proudly provides annual scholarships to help the next generation of leaders pursue their academic and career aspirations.

Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters union in New England, representing 13,000 workers. For more information, please visit www.teamsterslocal25.com