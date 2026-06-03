State Rep. Giannino Honors U.S. Marine Veteran and Retired Revere Police Officer, John Cafarelli at Statewide Military Appreciation Day

Special to the Journal

State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino proudly honored John Cafarelli of Revere, today at the 2nd Annual Military Appreciation Day ceremony held in the Massachusetts State House’s historic House Chamber.

Hosted by the Executive Office of Veterans Services (EOVS) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Legislature, the event recognized the contributions of veterans, active-duty service members and military families from across Massachusetts. The ceremony featured remarks from Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick, Veterans Services Deputy Secretary Andrea Gayle-Bennett, Senate President Karen Spilka, and a keynote address by Brig. Gen. George ‘Chris’ Hackler, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) and Senior Commander of the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration created Military Appreciation Day in May 2025 to honor those who proudly serve both our country and communities. Each legislator was invited to nominate a member of their local military community to be honored during the ceremony. This year’s 138 honorees were recognized and presented with an official Governor’s citation and a challenge coin in appreciation for their service.

“Military Appreciation Day is about recognizing the people across Massachusetts who step up to serve something bigger than themselves,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our veterans, service members and military families strengthen our communities every single day through their leadership, sacrifice and commitment to others. As an administration, we are committed to making Massachusetts the best state in the country for veterans and military families, from transforming care at our Veterans Homes to expanding services and support across the state. We are proud to honor this year’s recipients and grateful for all they have done, and continue to do, for Massachusetts and our country.”

“As the daughter of a U.S. Navy veteran, my respect and gratitude for our veterans, active-duty service members, and their families runs deep,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “While we can never fully repay our debt, we can ensure the sacrifices of those have worn the uniform, and the families who have stood beside them, are remembered and recognized.”

“John Cafarelli has dedicated his life to serving others, first through his courageous service in the United States Marine Corps during the Gulf War, and later through nearly three decades with the Revere Police Department,” said Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “From protecting our nation abroad to protecting families here at home, John’s career reflects an extraordinary commitment to duty, leadership, and community. I am proud to have nominated him for this well-deserved recognition during Military Appreciation Day at the Massachusetts State House.”

“John carries on his family’s legacy of service, not only to our country, but to our community as well. His passion for public safety, strong community ties, and respect for our nation’s values make him an ideal recipient of this award. Thank you to Representative Giannino for recognizing John Cafarelli as this year’s honoree,” said City of Revere Mayor, Patrick Keefe.

“Officer John Cafarelli not only served our country as a United States Marine but returned home to serve his own community here in Revere for three decades as a police officer. John was an outstanding officer, and whether serving as a patrol officer, school resource officer, or member of our SWAT team, we always knew that if John was there, he had our backs”, said City of Revere Police Chief, Maria LaVita. “The military provided him with unmatched firearms training and expertise, and we were fortunate to have him pass those skills along as one of our department’s firearms instructors. Service truly runs in his blood, and I was proud to see him honored at the State House for Military Appreciation Day.”

“It was a privilege to stand before those who have given so much, including members of the Gold Star Wives and Families,” said Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick. “As we reflect on the service of our honorees today, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to stand by them—ensuring they have the resources, respect, and opportunities they deserve—not just today, but every day.”

“The House was honored to host the second annual Military Appreciation Day in the House Chamber,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “This tradition reflects our deep appreciation for the veterans, service members, and military families who strengthen every corner of our Commonwealth.”

The program also featured a powerful performance of the National Anthem by SGT Amy Fichera, 215th Army Band, MA National Guard. Following the ceremony, honorees and guests were invited to a lunch reception generously donated by the Military Friends Foundation, a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to providing support and emergency assistance to military families and families of the fallen.

Military Appreciation Month observances conclude on Monday, May 25, with formal Memorial Day ceremonies at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemeteries at Agawam and Winchendon.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has made historic investments to strengthen services, improve care, and rebuild trust with the veteran community across Massachusetts.

Over the past three years, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has:

• Transformed the Veterans Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke, achieving full state and federal licensure, strengthening leadership, and improving quality of care.

• Increased staffing, implemented modern electronic medical records systems, and established new quality improvement programs to ensure better outcomes for veterans.

• Secured historic funding for the Veterans Homes, including unprecedented investments to support long-term sustainability and high-quality care.

• Launched the End Veteran Homelessness initiative, making the largest dedicated investment in state history to connect veterans with stable housing.

• Funded the construction for dozens of affordable units dedicated to veterans through partnerships with MassHousing.

• Enacted the HERO Act, delivering nation-leading benefits for veterans and military families, including expanded financial support and access to services

• Launched the Massachusetts Veteran Ready Business program, certifying employers committed to hiring veterans and connecting them to job fairs, hiring resources, and employment opportunities.

• Provided landmark grants to veteran community organizations, supporting mental health peer support and suicide prevention programs statewide.

• Expanded the Statewide Advocacy for Veterans Empowerment (SAVE) program, strengthening peer outreach and ensuring equitable access to support across all regions of the state.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration remains committed to ensuring that every veteran in Massachusetts has access to the care, support, and opportunities they deserve.

View a full list of 2026 Military Appreciation Day honorees on Mass.gov.