Over 550 Students Set to Graduate Next Week

Commencement scheduled for June 10 at Della Russo Stadium

Special to the Journal

More than 550 seniors from Revere High School and CityLab Innovation High School will take a major step into the future next week when they cross the stage at Harry Della Russo Stadium and receive their diplomas during Revere Public Schools’ commencement exercises on June 10.

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of a graduating class that has earned thousands of dollars in scholarships, distinguished itself through academics, athletics, the arts, and community service, and is preparing to pursue careers, military service, apprenticeships, and higher education opportunities across the country.

“Graduation is one of the most meaningful days of the year because it represents the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and growth,” said Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “Our graduates have overcome challenges, embraced opportunities, and left a lasting mark on our schools and the entire Revere community. We are incredibly proud of all they have accomplished and excited to see the impact they will make as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

Revere High School (RHS) valedictorian Adam Ashour, RHS salutatorian Rose Cao, RHS class president Kepler Celamy, and CityLab Speaker Dulce Aguilar Cadenas will join Dr. Kelly, Mayor Patrick Keefe, the Revere School Committee, and high school principals Mr. Christopher Bowen (RHS) and Dr. Stacey Mulligan (CityLab) in welcoming the graduates.

“Every graduating class has its own story, and the Class of 2026 has distinguished itself through resilience, leadership, and a commitment to one another,” said Revere High School Principal Christopher Bowen. “These students have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic fields, on the stage, and in service to their community. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments and watching them continue to succeed long after they leave Revere High School.”

Dr. Mulligan added, “At CityLab, we encourage students to discover their strengths, pursue their passions, and define success on their own terms,” said CityLab Innovation High School Principal Dr. Stacey Mulligan. “The Class of 2026 has demonstrated remarkable determination, creativity, and resilience. Whether they are heading to college, entering the workforce, joining the military, or pursuing other opportunities, they leave us prepared to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world around them.”