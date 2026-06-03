News Briefs

FUN-damental Basketball Camp Open to Boys and Girls in Local Area

The FUN-damental Basketball camp, open to boys and girls in local area cities and towns, will be held July 20-24, 2026 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, located at 51 Summer Street in Everett.

The camp will take place between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 3 thru 8 as of September, 2026. The cost of the camp is $125.00.

Tony Ferullo, boys’ varsity basketball coach at Mystic Valley Reginal Charter Schol in Malden, will be the Camp Director.

The purpose of the camp is to: provide all campers with the fundamental tools to help them become better basketball players; create a positive atmosphere where the camper will learn and have fun at the same time; instill the spirit of the game into all campers; and inspire them to continue playing the game either competitively or just for fun.

Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and certificate, and participate in various drills, scrimmages, and individual contests. Special guests will speak and share their personal basketball tips and experiences. An awards ceremony will take place on the last day of camp, and parents and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information about the FUN-damental Basketball Camp, please contact, Camp Director Tony Ferullo at 857-312-7002 or [email protected].

Rainbow Revolutionaries Tours Return

The Freedom Trail Foundation’s new, first of its kind official Freedom Trail tour entitled Rainbow Revolutionaries will return to Boston’s streets this Saturday, June 6 at 10:45 a.m. The tours will run throughout the month of June on Saturdays and Sundays, and on select Saturdays in July and August.

The tours illuminate the lives, loves, and fights for liberty of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community, while exploring how queer individuals have been making history for centuries. Led by 18th-century costumed guides, the tours will travel along the Freedom Trail and visit seven places featuring Boston’s LGBTQ+ history, including official Freedom Trail historic sites as well as sites just steps off the Trail. Rainbow Revolutionaries will uncover the history of Boston Marriages, political milestones for LGBTQ+ rights, and the storied romances of some of Boston’s most famous individuals, from literary giants to a world-renowned actress, and even a Revolutionary war hero. Tour goers are invited to join in to bring this history to life and celebrate Pride by discovering the achievements of the queer people who have always been a part of and have helped shape Boston.

These special tours will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays throughout June, and Saturdays July 11 and August 8, departing at 10:45 a.m. Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center and online at TheFreedomTrail.org.

DCR is Growing Wild for Pollinators: Free Native Plant Kits Available

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and the Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) are currently distributing free native plant materials to help residents create habitats for pollinators across the state. The program kicked off with a launch event on Friday, May 29, at Mahoney’s Garden Center in Winchester.

Now entering its sixth season, the “Growing Wild” campaign provides a simple way for residents to strengthen local biodiversity. Up to 75% of all flowering plants and 35% of the plants that we eat rely on insects like bees and butterflies to move pollen and reproduce. Unfortunately, these vital pollinators are currently facing severe threats from habitat loss, the spread of invasive species, pesticide use, and climate change.

By planting native species, gardeners can provide essential food and shelter for these local insects, as well as birds and small mammals. Because native plants are uniquely adapted to Massachusetts’ specific climate, they can better endure local challenges like droughts or heavy rain. They also require less water and fossil fuels for maintenance, helping to increase stormwater absorption and improve overall air quality.

This season, the program is distributing free pollinator starter kits at 21 participating nurseries and six DCR parks across the state. Each kit contains:

• Two one-gallon native perennial plants

• Native seed packets

• Seed germination kits with native wildflower seeds

• Educational resources on pollinator-friendly gardening

• A Growing Wild Massachusetts sticker

Gardeners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate and can take the extra step of registering their new native plantings on the Massachusetts Pollinator Map to join a statewide network of eco-friendly landscapes.

Kits are available while supplies last at the following upcoming DCR park events:

• Middlesex Fells Reservation (Flynn Rink), Medford: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Lawrence Heritage State Park (Riverfront Park), Lawrence: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Waquoit Bay, East Falmouth: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Blackstone River Greenway (Worcester Visitor Center), Worcester: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Holyoke Heritage State Park, Holyoke: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Clarksburg State Park, Clarksburg: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A full list of participating nursery locations is available on the DCR website.