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Happy 100th Gloria Dempsey

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Shown above, Gloria Dempsey (center) turned 100 on Sunday May 31, and
celebrated with her children, grand children and great grandchildren.
Pictured Alex Turland, Marleece Lyon, Kate Booth, Mark Booth, Stephen
Dempsey, Jan Dempsey, Michael Dempsey, Meagan Catricala, Joseph
Catricala, Carmel Dempsey, Myles Booth, Carter Booth, Gabriel Catricala,
Lydia Booth, Cambria Catricala, Leah Turland
Gloria shown with oversized “100” sign to mark the occasion.

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