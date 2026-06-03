News Happy 100th Gloria Dempsey by Journal Staff • June 3, 2026 • 0 Comments Shown above, Gloria Dempsey (center) turned 100 on Sunday May 31, andcelebrated with her children, grand children and great grandchildren.Pictured Alex Turland, Marleece Lyon, Kate Booth, Mark Booth, StephenDempsey, Jan Dempsey, Michael Dempsey, Meagan Catricala, JosephCatricala, Carmel Dempsey, Myles Booth, Carter Booth, Gabriel Catricala,Lydia Booth, Cambria Catricala, Leah Turland Gloria shown with oversized “100” sign to mark the occasion.