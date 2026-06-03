Brief Meeting for Zoning Bd. of Appeals

By Journal Staff

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last

Wednesday, May 26, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber. On hand for the brief (10 minutes) session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members Aklog Limeneh, Arthur Pelton, John Lopes, and James O’Brien.

The board continued the first matter on its agenda, a request from James Fitzpatrick, Trustee, 620 Revere Beach Blvd. Realty Trust, for a variance of Revere Revised Ordinances (RRO) Section 17.16.260 with respect to “no accessory structure can occupy more than 10% of the rear yard and not be located within the required side yard in the RA District to enable him to validate and permit an existing storage shed constructed approximately two years ago, a portion of which is located within a City of Revere sewer easement” at 620 Revere Beach Blvd.

Atty. Joseph Catoggio appeared on behalf of Mr. Fitzpatrick. “This was done inadvertently without permits being pulled, and we’re attempting to remedy that situation,” said Catoggio, who noted that Mr. Fitzpatrick is seeking relief from the Building Dept. and the Conservation Commission as well as the ZBA.

Catoggio asked for a continuance because he is seeking clarification from the DPW as regards the exact location of the city’s sewer easement. Two emails were received from neighbors opposing the application.

The members voted unanimously to continue the matter to its next meeting on July 29 (the ZBA will not be meeting in June).

The next item on the agenda was an application from Michael Colecchia, 30 Green Street, requesting a number of variances to enable him to subdivide 30 Oak Island Street and 14 & 20 Arcadia Street into proposed lots, Lot 1A, Lot 2A, Lot 3A, and Lot 4A. The variance requests pertain to:

1. RRO Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum lot area requirement of 8,000

s.f. and frontage requirement of 80 feet within the RB District for proposed Lot

1A fronting on Arcadia Street;

2. RRO Section 17.16.260(F)(1) with respect to accessory structures occupying

more than 10% of the rear yard, minimum side yard setback requirement of 10

feet, and minimum rear yard setback of two feet for accessory structures within the

RB District for proposed Lot 1A fronting on Arcadia Street;

3. RRO Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum area requirement of 8,000 s.f.

within the RB District for proposed Lot 2A fronting on Arcadia Street; and

4. RRO Section 17.24.010 with respect to minimum area requirement of 8,000 s.f.

and frontage requirement of 80 feet within the RB District for proposed Lot 4A

fronting on Arcadia Street.

Mr. Colecchia appeared on his own behalf, telling the board that he is seeking to subdivide the lots in order to build a house for his daughter on a presently-empty lot at the corner of Arcadia and Oak Island Sts.

The members unanimously approved the application.