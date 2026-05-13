Massachusetts House Passes $63.41B FY27 Budget, Invests in Families

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts House of Representatives has passed a $63.41 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27). The balanced plan delivers record support for the Commonwealth’s municipalities without the need for new taxes. The budget also strengthens the Stabilization Fund, which is projected to reach $8.39 billion.

“As a result of the Trump Administration’s sweeping federal funding cuts and reckless trade war, as well as two proposed ballot questions that seek to cut the Commonwealth’s revenues by more than $5 billion annually, this budget has come during a period of significant economic uncertainty,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I’m incredibly proud of the investments that this budget makes despite those challenges.”

“By reinvesting in the people of the Commonwealth, we will continue to make our economy more competitive and equitable for years to come,” added Representative Aaron Michlewitz (D-Boston), Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means.

Fair Share & Local Aid

The budget utilizes $2.7 billion in Fair Share surtax revenue for education and transportation. Education highlights include $550.5 million for Student Opportunity Act (SOA) expansion and $365 million in child care provider grants. Transportation highlights include $470 million for the MBTA and $184.8 million for Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs). This Fair Share contribution is part of a larger $217.5 million total investment in the Commonwealth’s 15 RTAs, which includes $94 million for general state contract assistance and $35 million to maintain fare-free fixed routes.

Total aid to cities and towns reaches nearly $10 billion, including $1.33 billion for Unrestricted General Government Aid and $7.65 billion for Chapter 70 education funding. This includes the final year of the SOA implementation plan.

Departmental Breakdown

• Early Education and Care: Funded at $1.86 billion, including $475 million for C3 grants and $623.6 million for low-income family child care.

• Higher Education: Allocates $866.5 million for UMass, $419.8 million for community colleges, and $407.9 million for state universities.

• Health and Human Services: Includes $22.41 billion for MassHealth and extends the ConnectorCare Pilot program to those with incomes up to 500% of the federal poverty level.

• Public & Mental Health: $1.16 billion for the DPH and $1.32 billion for the DMH, with $184.1 million dedicated to substance abuse services.

• Housing: Provides $281.3 million for the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program (MRVP) and $210 million for the RAFT program.

• Workforce Development: Funds the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development at $112.8 million.

• Environment: Includes $477.1 million for Energy and Environmental Affairs to meet climate goals.

Local Impact

State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere) praised the local benefits: “For communities like Revere and Saugus, this means stronger schools, more reliable transit, and continued support for working families”. Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Winthrop) noted the budget is “fiscally sound and keeps the Commonwealth in a strong position to address uncertain economic times ahead.”

The budget passed the House 149-9 and now moves to the Senate.

See the full press release for further details and a complete budget breakdown online at https://malegislature.gov/PressRoom/Detail?pressReleaseId=1364