RHS Roundup

New school record for RHS girls in triple jump relay

Gemma Stamatopoulos, Zizi Kalliavas, and Basma Sahibi set a new Revere High triple jump relay record at Saturday’s Division 2 State Relay Meet. The trio combined for a total of 26.88 meters (88′-2.26″), with Gemma jumping 29′- ‘7.25″, Zizi jumping 29′-6″, and Basma jumping 29’-1.25″.

The trio were among a large contingent of members of the RHS girls team who competed at the D-2 Relays including:

— The 4 x 100m team of Dayana Ortega, Jaliyah Manigo, Isabella Marin Isaza, and Zizi Kalliavas finished in a time of 54.86 to place 12th out of 28 teams;

— The 4 x 200 quartet of Zizi Kalliavas, Jaliyah Manigo, Isabella Marin Isaza, and Rania Hamdani came across in 1:55.45 to finish in 10th place finish out of 24 teams;

— The Shuttle Hurdle Relay of Dayana Ortega, Basma Sahibi, Gemma Stamatopoulos, andKesley Morales placed 10th out of 15 teams with a clocking of 1:17.38; and

— The shot-put relay of Aidah Louaddi, Nour Maihouane, Basma Sahibi combined their throws for a total distance of 21.7 meters.

RHS boys volleyball now 12-1, ranked 22nd in Division 1

The Revere High boys volleyball team improved their record to 12-1 and solidified their hold on first place in the Greater Boston League (GBL) with a pair of 3-0 victories over Medford and Chelsea this past week.

In the shutout win over Medford last Wednesday, Larry Claudio led the way with seven assists, five kills, four aces, and two blocks.

Chris Choc Chavez provided 11 assists, Jeffrey Garcia delivered seven kills, Juan Perez accounted for six kills and four aces, and Anass Oulszenagui served five aces.

In the 3-0 blanking of Chelsea this past Monday, Claudio (10 kills, 15 assists, 2 blocks), Choc Chavez (19 assists, 3 aces), Yosneil De Jesus (9 kills), Perez (8 kills, 2 aces), Garcia (6 kills), and Oulszenagui (2 aces) played key roles for the Pats.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her crew, who were ranked 22nd in the MIAA’s Division 1 power ratings as of this past Friday, are scheduled to play at Malden today (Wednesday) and will travel to the Academy of the Pacific Rim tomorrow (Thursday). They will trek to Everett next Monday and to Somerville next Wednesday.

RHS girls lacrosse edges Everett

The Revere High girls lacrosse team posted a 5-4 victory over Everett last week. “It was a big win for us,” said first-year RHS head coach Kim Egizi, whose Lady Patriots flipped the script on the Lady Crimson Tide, who had won the first meeting between the teams by an identical score of 5-4.

Becca Mercado and Gianna Guzman reached the back of the Everett net for two goals apiece, with Amalia Romero adding a solo tally.

Ava Morris turned in what Egizi called “a standout game on defense” in front of goalie Brittany Argueta De Leon, who made nine saves.

The day before, the Lady Patriots came up on the short end of a decision to Somerville. “We had a tough game against Somerville, but I thought the girls played one of their best and most energetic games this season,” noted Egizi. “The team is getting better every day.”

Egizi and her crew were scheduled to host Winthrop this past Monday and travel to Haverhill to face Whittier Tech yesterday (Tuesday). They will entertain Malden tomorrow (Thursday) and Medford next Tuesday.

Two victories for RHS girls tennis

The Revere High girls tennis team enjoyed a successful week, posting two victories in its three matches.

Last Monday, coach Carla Maniscalco’s squad defeated Everett, 4-1. Genevieve Belmonte won her match at first singles in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6. At second singles, Sarah Naz turned in what Maniscalco termed “a great comeback” with a win in three sets, 4-,6 7-6, 6-1. In the third singles slot, Mariana Taborda handily won her match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

The first doubles tandem of Lyna Baoussouh & Katie Embree, prevailed in a three-setter, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, while the second doubles duo of Mel Romero & Judy Lei fought hard but came up short, 5-7, 3-6.

This past Friday, the Lady Patriots triumphed over Lynn Classical with another 4-1 victory.

Belmonte won her match at first singles, 6-2, 6-2, and Taborda similarly cruised to victory at third singles, 6-2, 6-2.

Both doubles teams won their matches in straight sets, Baoussouh & Embree at first doubles (6-3, 6-2) and Romero & Lei at second doubles (6-2, 7-6).

The lone setback for Revere came at second singles, where Naz fell short in a fierce battle with her Lady Ram counterpart, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Maniscalco and her crew are scheduled to wrap up their 2026 season in the coming week with matches at home this past Monday vs. Lynn English and today (Wednesday) vs. Malden. They will travel to Medford next Monday and to Everett next Wednesday.

Two more wins for RHS girls track

The Revere High girls outdoor track & field team remained undefeated with a pair of victories over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Everett, 92-43, and Malden, 72-59, last Monday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

There were a number of highlights for coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli’s squad:

— Senior Gemma Stamatopoulos improved upon her own school record in the 400m dash with a time of 62.7. This was good for 1st v. Everett and 2nd vs. Malden;

— Gemma also set a new personal record (PR) in the 400m hurdles, taking 1st place vs. both opponents and dropping below 70 seconds with a time of 69.8. This puts her about two seconds away from the RHS school record of 67.0 that is held by her coach MacDonald-Ciambelli:

— Gemma also placed 1st vs. Everett and 2nd vs Malden in the high jump, clearing 4-‘8″, and added a pair of 3rd-place finishes vs. both rivals in the triple jump;

— Fellow senior Rania Hamdani posted PRs in all four of her events. Rania took 1st in both meets in the 800m, setting a new PR with a time of 2:40.8; she took 2nd in both meets in the 400 hurdles with a new PR of 71.8; she split first place in the long jump with teammate Zizi Kalliavas with a PR jump of 15′-7″; and she threw a discus PR of 63’1″ which was good for 3rd in both meets;

— Zizi Kalliavas took 1st place in three of her four events in both meets. Zizi took 1st places in the 100m (13.37), 200m (28.7), and the long jump (15′-7″). Zizi also took 2nd in the triple jump in her first time doing this event, with a jump of 28 -‘0.5 “;

— Basma Sahibi took 1st overall in both meets in the triple jump (28′-5″) and 3rd overall in both meets in the shot-put (24′-6″).

— Kesley Morales took 1st in the javelin vs Everett with a throw of 57’5.5″. She came back to take 2nd in the 100m hurdles vs. Everett and 3rd vs Malden with a time of 19.5;

— Olivia Rupp took 1st in the 2-mile vs. both opponents with a time of 13:38.5 and then came back to take 2nd in the 800m with a time of 2:43; and

— Dayana Ortega took 1st in the 100m hurdles in both meets with a time of 18.1.

Second-place finishers for Revere who added three points to the Revere column on the scoresheet included: Ina Tamizi in the HJ vs Everett, jumping 4′-4, which was good for third vs. Malden; Isabella Marin Isaza in the 200m vs Malden (29.1), which also earned third vs Everett; Jaliyah Manigo in the 400m dash vs. Everett (69.1), which also placed third vs Malden; and Emma DeCrosta in the 1-mile in both meets in 6:53.7.

Third-place finishers for the Lady Patriots included: Ina Tamizi in the long jump vs Malden (13′-0″) and in the 400m vs Everett (70.5); Annalise Rodriguez in the javelin vs Everett (52′-11″); and Isabella Marin Isaza in the 100m in both meets (14.1).

MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew, who stand at 5-0 on the season, were seeking to clinch the GBL title when they took on Medford and Lynn English in a tri-meet this past Monday that will conclude their dual-meet season.

The GBL Meet is scheduled for next Monday.

RHS softball defeats Everett

The Revere High softball team overcame an early deficit to post a 14-7 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett at Ardagna Field this past Monday.

After Everett struck for four runs in the opening inning, Revere rebounded with five markers in the second, with a two-RBI double by Frankie Reed and an RBI-single by Addison Ulwick doing most of the damage.

The contest remained close until the bottom of the sixth, when the Lady Patriots rallied for six runs. Caleigh Joyce delivered a two-run double and Alana Greenman came through with a hit for an RBI to key the rally.

Senior Danni Hope Randall earned the win, allowing three hits and five earned runs. Danni fanned eight Lady Crimson Tide, but also walked eight.

The Lady Patriots’ offense accounted for nine hits, drew 12 bases-on-balls, and stole 11 bases.

However, it was her team’s defense that drew Revere head coach Megan O’Donnell’s praise. “Caleigh Joyce played her best fielding game of the year,” said O’Onnell. “Caleigh made two unbelievable catches and turned a double play. Catcher Alexa Humphreys picked off an Everett base-runner at first with a throw down to Frankie Reed and Frankie kept the tag on the runner and she was called out.

“Bella Cushing ran the bases amazingly,” O’Donnell added. Joyce and Canzano both had two hits and two RBI to lead the Revere offense.

The conquest of Everett was a nice bounceback win for the Lady Patriots after they had come up short in a battle with GBL rival Lynn Classical last Tuesday, 19-4.

The Lady Patriots had defeated Classical in their first encounter the week before, 9-6, but the Lady Rams turned the tables in the rematch.

After Classical scored two runs in the top of the first, Revere struck back with three markers in the bottom of the inning thanks to a solo home run by Anna Doucette and a two-RBI base hit by Alana Greenman.

However, that would prove to Revere’s apogee for the day. The Lady Rams broke open the game with five runs in the third and six more in the fourth to cruise to the victory.

Addi Ulwick was a bright spot for Revere with three hits, with Greenman contributing two hits.

Coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew, who are tied for second place in the GBL with Classical with a 7-2 league record, are scheduled to play at Chelsea today (Wednesday). They will host non-league opponent Minuteman Regional tomorrow (Thursday), Lynn English next Monday, and Somerville next Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots, who are 9-3 overall, need one more victory to qualify for the post-season state tournament.

RHS boys track defeats Everett, Malden

The Revere boys outdoor track & field team improved to 4-0-1 on the season with a pair of victories over Greater Boston League rivals Everett and Malden last Monday.

Bryan Maia was the top performer for the Patriots, winning two events, the shot-put with a throw of 40′-6″ and the discus with a toss of 122′-3″, which was 25 feet further than his closest competitor.

Patriots who also claimed first place against both their Everett and Somerville opponents were Kosta Stamatopoulos in the 1-mile with a clocking of 5:05.4; Diogo Yogi in the 2-mile in a time of 11:43.7; Oliver Escobar in the high jump with a leap of 5′-6″ (Oliver also came in second vs. Everett and third vs. Malden in the 100 dash); Christian Requeno in the long jump with a leap of 19′-9.9″; and Joao Victor Gnutzmann in the triple jump with a final landing of 34′-0″.

Revere also captured the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays vs. both opponents.

Additional point-scorers for the Pats were:

In the 200 dash, Emmanual Lopera grabbed second vs. Everett and third vs. Malden.

In the 400 dash, the Revere trio of Edwin Alarcon, Kepler Celamy, and Amari Miller-Tobey-Miller swept Malden and went 2-3 vs. Everett.

In the 800, Luke Imperato took first vs. Malden and second vs. Everett and Weizheng Chen grabbed third vs. Malden.

In the 1-mile, Cristian Requeno grabbed second vs. Malden and tird vs. Everett.

In the 110 hurdles, Fajr Riazi finished second vs. both Everett and Malden and Jomar Serrano Beltre took third vs. Malden.

In the shot-put, Adalberto Martinez Jr. grabbed third-place vs. Everett.

In the discus, Silvio Neto grabbed second vs. Everett and third vs. Malden.

In the triple jump, Matteo Reyes finished second vs. both opponents.

The Patriots were scheduled to close out their dual-meet season this past Monday and then will compete in the All-GBL Meet that is set for next Monday.

RHS flag football wins two contests

The Revere High flag football team turned in its best week of the season with a pair of victories over Everett and Cambridge.

In the contest with Everett, the Patriots started fast, jumping out to a 12-0 lead at the half. Junior Captain Sarah Lechheb had an amazing first half with five catches and a touchdown. Sophomore center Imani Zuniga came in clutch with a goal-line touchdown.

Everett came back strong in the second half with two unanswered touchdowns to tie the game with under five minutes to play, but with less than two minutes to go, the Revere defensive unit of Sanyia Jean-Louis, Lenira Raimundo, Mia Canela, Wilsa Depina, and Rusher Valeria Quintero came up huge with a big stop to give the ball back to the Revere offense.

Patriot quarterback Paula Lopez connected with Lechheb for the go-ahead TD and a successful two-point conversion by Jaelyn Torres accounted for the 20-12 final score.

The second game of the evening proved to be a tough battle with Cambridge. The Falcons came out flying, scoring on their first drive down the field. Revere responded with a quick TD by senior Asmaa Azeroual to leave matters deadlocked at 6-6 at the half.

Cambridge started fast after the intermission, scoring a TD to take a 12-6 lead, but the Patriots controlled the action on both sides of the ball the rest of the way to pull away for a 20-14 victory.

Junior Mia Canela grabbed four receptions and made a big interception. Lechneb ended the night with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Lopez had her best game of the season with a season-high 17 completions.

“Having these two victories came at just the right time,” said RHS head coach Becky Coots, whose squad now stands at 4-2 on the season. “It was exactly what the team needed . It brought us together and showed us what we can do. Every single person on this team makes it what it is. I’m very excited to see what happens in our next eight games.”

Coots and her crew were headed to Winthrop last night (Tuesday) to take on Chelsea and a tough Peabody team. They will trek to Somerville next Tuesday to face Triton and Pioneer Charter.

RHS baseball hosts Chelsea today

The Revere High baseball team, which has won its last two contests, 6-5 over Winthrop this past Saturday and 3-0 over Everett this past Monday (behind a two-hit, seven-strikeout performance by Domenic Bellia), will be seeking to make it three in a row when the Patriots host Chelsea today (Wednesday) on the Tony Conigliaro Diamond at Veterans Field behind Revere High.

The Patriots, who stand at 5-6 on the season, then will hit the road for their next two contests, trekking to Lynn English next Monday and to Somerville next Wednesday.