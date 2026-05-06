Obituaries 05-06-2026

Arthur J. Minichiello, Sr.

US Navy Veteran of WWII

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting hours on Thursday, May 7th, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Arthur J. Minichiello, Sr., who died peacefully on Friday, May 1st at the Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough, New Hampshire following a brief illness, at 100 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Thursday in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow with military honors in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Arthur was born in Woburn on November 1, 1925, to his late parents Pasquale and Antonette (Tarenti) Minichiello. He was one of five children raised and educated in Medford. He enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. Arthur proudly and bravely served his country and was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Area Service Ribbon, American Area Service Ribbon and the Victory Medal. Arthur was honorably discharged in 1945 as a Seaman First Class. He later marry his future bride, Edith DeAmelio on March 31, 1951. Arthur and his wife relocated to Revere where they began their life together and welcomed their two sons, Arthur, Jr. and Mark.

Arthur was a loving husband and father; he worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He became a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service, enjoying a career spanning 28 years of service before retiring. After retirement, he worked at Parkway Rental in Revere for 10 years.

Arthur was a busy man all his life. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking and camping all over. He hiked Mount Washington in New Hampshire as well as some of the mountains located in the Colorado Rockies. He traveled extensively throughout Europe such as Spain, Italy, Ireland, Austria, Germany and several other countries. He was also an avid bowler belonging to the Knight of Columbus bowling league in Revere and played ice hockey well into his 70’s. Arthur could be seen walking in and around the City of Revere on a daily basis. He was a man of faith and a devoted parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. He was truly a family man, and he cherished his family more than anything in the world.?

The beloved husband of 52 years of the late Edith C. Minichiello, he was the loving and proud father of Arthur J. Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Fremont, NH and Mark C. Minichiello and his wife, Maria of Culver City, CA.; the cherished grandfather of Jennifer L. McCarthy and her husband, John D. of Chester, NH and Janine M. Minichiello and her wife, Adrian Minichello of Manchester, NH., and the late Joanna Minichiello; the treasured great grandfather of Britney R. Deukmejian and her husband, Christian, John J. McCarthy, Leah McCarthy, Ayden and Piper Del’Etoile, all of New Hampshire; the great great grandfather of Carolyn and Emmett Deukmejian, dear brother of Anthony Minichiello of Tallahassee, FL and the late John Minichiello, Robert Minichiello, and Rita Reppucci and he is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St. Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences please visit; www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Joseph Bruno

Longtime owner of Bruno Dental Lab in Revere

March 27, 1934 — April 20, 2026

Joseph “Joe” Bruno was born on March 27, 1934 in Boston and spent his entire life in Revere — the city he was raised in and proudly called home. He passed away on April 20, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of quiet strength, deep loyalty, and a warmth that touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Joe found joy in the simple things and he had a gift for sharing that joy with the people around him. Whether he was walking Revere Beach with his beloved wife, taking scenic drives up to New Hampshire, or enjoying an overnight trip to the casino, Joe approached life with an easy contentment that was infectious. A devoted Frank Sinatra fan, he attended his concerts no fewer than ten times — a detail that says everything about the kind of man he was: someone who found something he loved and held onto it.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and later built a career that became a cornerstone of his community, as the owner of Bruno Dental Lab for over 30 years, Joe was a dedicated dental technician who served the people of Revere with the same reliability and care he brought to everything in his life.

But above all else, Joe was a family man. He was a rock — the kind of person others leaned on without ever having to ask twice. He was, by every account, the least selfish person you would ever meet. His generosity went far beyond material things; he was always ready to listen, to offer a steady word, or to simply show up when it mattered most. In his younger years, you could often find him out in the yard playing baseball with his two sons — a simple memory that his sons will never forget.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of many years, Jean (Cuccio) Bruno, and his two sons, Mark of Los Angeles and Michael Bruno of Revere. He is also survived by his cherished siblings: Ralph of Lynn; Russell, and his late wife, Dorothy of Plymouth; Richard and his wife, Mary Jane of Revere; and Ronald of Boston. He will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law, Andrea Castagno and her son, Wallace MacNeil, as well as his many loving nieces and nephews. Joe is also survived by his lifelong friends, Roddy Flynn, Robert Miles, the late Ronnie Hudson, and the late Walter Carney — friendships that stood the test of time and speak to the kind of loyalty he inspired in others.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Claire Bruno, and by his siblings; Charles Bruno and his wife, Helen, Joan Bagnulo and her husband, Robert and Robert Bruno and his wife, Joan. A Visitation was held on Friday, April 24, 2026 at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, April 25 at Buonfiglio Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Service and Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.