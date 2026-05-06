Moe Coyle to lead Lincoln School, Bianca Quirk to become Principal of the Paul Revere School

Special to the Journal

The Revere Public Schools community is in for a couple of leadership changes this summer as Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly announced the appointment of two experienced and highly regarded educators to principal positions across the district.

Effective July 1, Moe Coyle will take the helm of the Lincoln School while Bianca Quirk will become the principal of the Paul Revere Innovation School, ushering in a new chapter built on continuity, collaboration, and innovation.

Coyle, currently principal of the Paul Revere Innovation School, will return to the Lincoln School, while Quirk—who has spent nearly three decades in the district and more than a decade as assistant principal at Paul Revere—will step into the principalship there. The transition follows the departure of Lincoln School Principal Sermon, whom Kelly thanked for her service and leadership.

In her announcement, Kelly expressed confidence in both leaders and emphasized the strength of internal talent within the district. “I am confident that the Lincoln staff will warmly welcome Moe back,” she wrote, also commending the Paul Revere Governing Board for its “insightful decision” in choosing Quirk to lead the school.

For Coyle, the move represents both a return and an opportunity to build on new experiences gained over the past four years. Having led Paul Revere as an innovation school—a model that encourages flexibility, creative programming, and new approaches to teaching and learning—he plans to bring those lessons back to Lincoln.

“I’m excited to go back,” Coyle said. “Working in an innovation school gave me the chance to experience a different structure. It’s exciting to think about how we can bring some of that learning back and continue to grow the program at Lincoln.”

Coyle emphasized that while not every strategy transfers seamlessly from one school to another, the underlying philosophy—centered on continuous improvement and openness to new ideas—remains essential. His approach reflects a balance between honoring existing practices and introducing thoughtful innovation.

“I’m interested in seeing what’s changed at Lincoln,” he said. “There are always systems and ideas that can translate across schools, and it’s about figuring out what works best for each community.”

That mindset aligns closely with Quirk’s perspective. A lifelong member of the Revere community and a graduate of Revere High School, Quirk has dedicated 28 years to the district, including 16 years at Paul Revere. Her deep roots in the school and community, she says, are among her greatest strengths.

“I’ve worked tirelessly to build relationships—not just with staff, but with families and the broader community,” Quirk said. “This school has been a home away from home for me, so stepping into this role feels both exciting and meaningful.”

Quirk’s career path has spanned classroom teaching, instructional coaching, and administration. She began teaching Grade 4 at the McKinley School in 1998, later becoming a math coach before taking on her role as assistant principal in 2014. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Boston College and a master’s degree from Salem State University.

Her longstanding partnership with Coyle has also played a pivotal role in preparing her for this next step. The two educators first worked together as math coaches, later becoming assistant principals in the same year and maintaining a close professional connection even when assigned to different schools.

“We’ve always had a shared belief system about what’s best for kids and how schools should operate,” Quirk said. “When Moe came to Paul Revere four years ago, it just clicked. We’ve built something we’re really proud of.”

That partnership evolved into a co-leadership model at Paul Revere, one that both educators say has strengthened the school’s culture and effectiveness. Rather than dividing responsibilities along strict lines, they worked collaboratively across all areas of leadership.

“There’s not much delineation of ‘this is yours’ and ‘this is mine,’” Quirk explained. “We truly co-lead, and that has helped me feel ready to step into this role.”

Coyle echoed that sentiment, noting that shared leadership fosters stronger decision-making and prevents stagnation. “Everyone should have a voice in the decision-making process,” he stated. “That’s how ideas grow and how schools improve.”

Maintaining momentum will be a key priority for both leaders. The Paul Revere Innovation School is in the early stages of implementing its innovation plan, and Quirk’s deep involvement in that work ensures continuity moving forward.

“No time is going to be lost,” Coyle said. “Bianca has been closely involved in all of this work, and we will continue to build on the momentum we’ve established.”

At the same time, both leaders see their new roles as interconnected. While they will lead separate schools, they plan to maintain a close professional partnership, sharing ideas, supporting staff development, and exploring opportunities for cross-school collaboration.

“We’ll always consider ourselves partners,” Quirk said. “We’re already talking about ways our staff can collaborate and support each other across schools.”

This vision aligns with a larger objective of enhancing the entire district, without enforcing a uniform model. Both Coyle and Quirk emphasized the importance of balancing consistency with flexibility, recognizing that each school has its own unique identity and needs.

Quirk stated, “It’s not about following a rigid template.” “It’s about having shared big ideas and a common vision for improvement while still honoring what makes each school special.”

In addition to the principal appointments, Kelly also announced that Stephanie Magno will join Paul Revere as assistant principal. Magno, another longtime district educator and Revere native, brings experience from the Speech and Language Department, classroom teaching, and her recent role as assistant principal at the Lincoln School.

Together, the new leadership team at Paul Revere is expected to build on the school’s strong foundation while continuing to innovate and grow.

As the district prepares for the transition, the appointments of Coyle and Quirk highlight a commitment to leadership development from within—elevating educators who not only bring experience and expertise but also deep connections to the community they serve.

Both principals are poised to lead their schools into the next stage of growth with a focus on collaboration, innovation, and student-centered leadership, not just in their own buildings but also with each other to improve outcomes for all students across Revere Public Schools.