Councilor Guarino-Sawaya Seeks Traffic Safety Improvements near Engine 5

By Adam Swift

The city council approved a motion made by Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya that seeks to improve roadway safety for the fire department’s Engine 5.

Guarino-Sawaya’s motion on Monday night asks that the mayor request the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and all appropriate state agencies to review and approve the installation of a “Do Not Block the Box” marking on the southbound side of North Shore Road between 1090 and 1096 North Shore Road.

That location is directly in front of the Engine 5 Fire Station apparatus bay doors, and Guarino-Sawaya said the motion is in the interest of public safety and emergency response access.

The Ward 5 councilor further asked that the Mayor request expedited consideration of the matter due to the significant safety concerns outlined by Deputy Chief Paul Cheever of the Revere Fire Department, including delays in emergency response, restricted access for fire apparatus entering and exiting the station, and repeated near-collision incidents involving emergency vehicles and the traveling public. Guarino-Sawaya also asked that copies of the motion be forwarded to State Representative Jessica Giannino, State Representative Jeffrey Turco, Senator Lydia Edwards, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for immediate review and coordination.

“At the Revere Street intersection of North Shore Road, even though there is a sign in front of the fire station that says Do Not Block, it is consistently blocked,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Cars just pile one right after the other, they totally ignore it, which creates a serious delay in emergency response. When the fire trucks try to come in or come out, they can’t do it, and you’re talking about people’s lives being on the line if the fire truck can’t get out and you are talking two to three minutes until that light turns and cars decide to start moving.”

Guarino-Sawaya said she has been working with Cheever on the issue and has forwarded the information to the state legislative delegation, adding that Turco has already contacted that state to see what can be done.