City of Revere to Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Cultural Event

The City of Revere, under the leadership of Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., invites residents and visitors to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month at a special community event on Wednesday, May 6th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the American Legion Hall, 249 Broadway.

This free event will highlight the rich cultural traditions and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities through an evening of cultural performances and authentic cuisine. Attendees will experience a vibrant showcase of music, dance, and artistic expression representing diverse cultures across the AAPI community.

“This celebration is an opportunity to honor the history, culture, and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities while bringing residents together in a spirit of unity and appreciation,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

The event is supported in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, and reflects the City’s continued commitment to fostering inclusion, cultural awareness, and community engagement.

All are welcome to attend. Admission is free.

Event Details:

What: AAPI Heritage Month Celebration

When: Wednesday, May 6th, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: American Legion Hall, 249 Broadway, Revere, MA

Cost: Free

City Announces Grand Opening of Neighborhood Revitalization Projects

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and city officials invite residents to a triple ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 8, celebrating the completion of several high-profile public space projects in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will run until 12 p.m., beginning at the new Fitzhenry Dog Park located at 24 Fitzhenry Sq. (near Atlas Auto Body). Following the initial ceremony, the group will tour the brand-new Flaherty Square and the Shirley Avenue Urban Forest pocket park. These projects represent a significant investment in the revitalization and greening of one of the city’s most vibrant residential corridors.

The development of these spaces was supported by a variety of funding sources and community partners, including:

• Commonwealth Places

• DCR’s Greening the Gateways

• MassDevelopment Housing Choice

• Community Development Block Grant

• Ward 2 CIT Funds

• State Earmark

Special recognition is extended to The Neighborhood Developers for their partnership, alongside Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, in bringing these community assets to fruition. All members of the public are encouraged to attend and explore the new amenities.