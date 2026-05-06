City Council Approves Contract Extension with Trash Hauler

By Adam Swift

The city council approved a five-year contract extension with Capitol Waste for trash hauling in the city.

The council had previously approved a contract extension with WinWaste in Saugus for the disposal of the hauled trash.

The current contract with Capitol Waste expires at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, according to Richard Viscay, the city’s chief financial officer.

“We have been in negotiations with Capitol Waste over the past several months with the goal of entering into a long-term contract that will bring cost-certainty and continuity to the city for providing city-wide solid waste, recycling, yard waste, and white good collections for the next five years,” said Viscay.

The contract will renew on July 1 of this year and run through June 30 of 2031 with an annual 3.5 percent increase in the cost of the contract, starting at $2,349,305 for FY27 and topping off at $2,695,882 for FY31.

“This new contract does not have any contingencies regarding fuel costs or prevailing wages, as do many of our surrounding communities,” said Viscay. “The City and Capitol Waste have been working together for decades, and they have served the city well during good times and bad times.”

Viscay noted that Capitol Waste agreed to a one-year contract extension for the current year with no increase in the cost to help the city during a financial crunch. He also noted that the company employees are almost like city workers since they have worked in Revere for decades and know the ins and outs of trash collection in the city.

Ward 1 Councilor Jim Mercurio asked Viscay if he believed the city was better off extending the contract rather than going out to bid.

“I think so, they are the closest in proximity to us, which I think is helpful in trying to mitigate the fuel surcharges,” said Viscay. “I’ve changed collection companies in different cities, and it’s a nightmare. These people know what streets they need to back down, they know which hills they need to go down, they are an extension of our staff.

“Last year, when we needed their help, they gave us a zero percent increase,” he continued. “I didn’t think there was much benefit in going out to bid. I did bring five contracts from five municipalities; they vary wildly in costs and services – some of them are almost a la carte to the point that is almost ridiculous and others are flat fees that are extraordinarily high.”

Several councilors praised Viscay for the negotiations and the contract he presented for approval.

“I want to congratulate you on negotiating this deal, this is a great deal for the taxpayers in the city of Revere,” said Council President Anthony Zambuto. “Now with the long-term deal we have with WinWaste, which was a very favorable deal for the city, I think that this with Capitol Waste, this probably makes the city of Revere have the best rate for trash removal in the state.”