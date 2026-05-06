Beachmont Caregivers Experience RPS’s Restorative Practices at Monthly Coffee Hour

Special to the Journal

Last week at the Parent Coffee Hour at Beachmont School, caregivers participated in shaping school culture by experiencing and providing feedback on Restorative Practices, an approach that continues to grow across Revere Public Schools.

Led by district restorative justice coach Linda Barber, the session gave parents a firsthand look at how restorative practices are used to build community, address conflict, and strengthen relationships in schools. The gathering blended discussion with hands-on participation, allowing caregivers not only to learn about the model but also to experience one of its central tools: the restorative circle.

Principal Chris Freisen opened the session by emphasizing how restorative practices have become “a fabric” of school culture—not just at Beachmont, but across the district. What began as smaller, isolated professional development efforts has evolved into a more cohesive, systemwide approach over the past several years, thanks in large part to Barber’s leadership.

Staff across the district have been trained in circle practices and community-building strategies, Freisen explained, equipping educators with tools to foster stronger classroom environments and respond to challenges in more constructive ways. “Today is an opportunity to provide feedback on how we are doing,” he told attendees, emphasizing the value of family voices in shaping the work.

Barber, who announced she will retire at the end of the school year, guided the session with both experience and enthusiasm. While stepping away from her formal role, she made clear her commitment to continuing restorative work beyond retirement.

“I might be retiring, but I’m going to continue this work,” she said, drawing appreciation from those in attendance.

At the heart of the session was the restorative circle—a structured, inclusive conversation format designed to promote listening, respect, and shared understanding. Parents and staff were divided into smaller groups, where they practiced the same circle techniques used with students.

Barber described the principles guiding the process: participants listen to each other, speak respectfully, and share openly. Circles can be used for many purposes: building relationships, celebrating successes, working through problems, and generating new ideas. In classrooms, they are often used to reflect on learning or navigate conflict in a supportive environment.

“Families are our partners,” Barber told the group. “You know your children better than anybody, and what you have to say is really valuable.”

The breakout discussions provided caregivers with the opportunity to share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions. The conversations embodied a core principle of restorative practices: that strong communities are built on dialogue and mutual respect.

Freisen acknowledged that education is inherently complex and, at times, imperfect. Decisions may not satisfy everyone, he noted, but open communication can help schools improve and respond more effectively to student needs.

“If situations come up… please let us know,” he said, encouraging families to share both concerns and positive feedback. “We can’t do this without you.”

To continue the dialogue beyond the meeting, the school will distribute a restorative practices feedback survey to families in the coming week. Administrators say the responses will play a key role in guiding future decisions, with staff reviewing the feedback over the summer as part of ongoing planning efforts.

The Parent Coffee Hour also highlighted how restorative practices extend beyond individual schools. Across the district, students are engaging in the work as well. The broader implications of the approach have been illustrated by participants in restorative justice programs at the middle school level who have been observed to create inclusiveness and build stronger peer relationships.

Restorative practices are not a one-size-fits-all program, but a philosophy rooted in relationships, accountability, and growth. The model prioritizes repairing harm and building relationships to create a more supportive and equitable school environment for all students.

As the session ended, families were encouraged to continue the informal conversations, reinforcing the idea that engagement doesn’t stop when the circle closes. That continued dialogue — between schools and the communities they serve — continues to be a cornerstone of the district’s approach.

The message was crystal clear to Beachmont School and the entire Revere Public Schools community: meaningful improvement calls for collaboration and every voice at the table matters.