RHS Deputy Principal Shay St. Laurent named new principal

St. Laurent will become high school’s first female leader

Special to the Journal

New Revere High School Principal, Shay St. Laurent.

A major leadership change is happening at Revere High School (RHS). Deputy Principal Shay St. Laurent has been named principal and will begin her new role on July 1, according to Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. Kelly made the announcement Monday as current RHS principal Chris Bowen prepares to take on a new role within Chelsea Public Schools.

This change represents a historic achievement for both St. Laurent and the school, as she will be the first female principal in RHS’s history. This distinction holds both a symbolic and practical meaning for a school community that has been rapidly changing in recent years.

“I am honored to be RHS’s first female principal,” St. Laurent said. “With many years of leadership experience, I am confident that the work ahead will strongly align with my strengths as a leader. I am committed to creating meaningful learning experiences and bringing new ideas to our school community, work that I am truly passionate about.”

St. Laurent believes RHS’s greatest progress will come from strong partnerships with teachers, students, and families, rooted in trust, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

“Central to this vision is a focus on teacher leadership. It’s about elevating educator voices, fostering professional growth, and creating opportunities for teachers to lead our collective efforts,” she said. “It is a privilege to serve the RHS community in this role.”

In her announcement, Dr. Kelly highlighted St. Laurent’s immediate influence since joining the district and her fit with the school’s long-term vision.

“Although Shay has been with us for a short time, her excellent leadership and high expectations for student learning are evident,” Kelly said.

Kelly pointed out that the promotion of St. Laurent was necessary to keep RHS on its current path of innovative educational practices. In recent years, RHS has seen a lot of changes in instructional practices, including a big push for competency-based learning, increased student supports, and more personalized academic pathways. As deputy principal, St. Laurent has been heavily involved in advancing these initiatives.

Her appointment shows the district’s commitment to maintaining momentum rather than shifting direction.

St. Laurent has over 20 years of experience working in education, ranging from classroom teacher and instructional coach to district leader. Most recently, she served as Director of Curriculum and Instruction for grades 6-12 at Portsmouth Public Schools, where she was instrumental in the development of curriculum alignment, assessment systems, and professional development.

Her work extended beyond traditional academic oversight, as she co-led major initiatives like strategic planning, accreditation work, and the integration of “Portrait of a Graduate” competencies to better prepare students for life after high school.

Before Portsmouth, St. Laurent led the digital learning and innovation program for Andover Public Schools. In that role, she guided teachers and students through changes in instructional models as schools moved to more technology and blended learning environments.

Throughout her career, she’s focused on building systems that support deeper, more meaningful learning experiences for students.

However, St. Laurent’s path into education wasn’t a straight line. A Gloucester High School graduate, she originally pursued a degree in computer information systems at Suffolk University, with a minor in graphic design. After a few years in that field, she made a career change that would shape her professional path.

“I decided I wanted a job that was more rewarding,” she shared in an interview earlier this year, reflecting on her choice to enter education.

She started as a business and technology teacher at Rockport High School, where she also served as a DECA advisor. DECA helps students explore business concepts beyond the classroom. During those early years, she became interested in new teaching methods and sought professional development opportunities to expand her skillset.

This curiosity eventually led her to instructional coaching and then to administrative leadership.

Throughout her career, St. Laurent has been a proponent of more engaging, hands-on learning. In Andover, she helped to design and teach an Innovation Lab course focused on design thinking, in which students worked in teams to solve real-world problems through collaborative project work.

She also took a leadership role in initiatives such as the IDEAStudio and Maker programs, which encouraged creativity, experimentation, and interdisciplinary learning, and she coordinated the Global Pathways Program, a multi-year experience that helped students to view their education through a global lens and prepare for postsecondary opportunities.

These experiences have helped shape her leadership philosophy of relevance, rigor, and student agency.

At RHS, these priorities fit well with the district’s focus on competency-based learning, where students advance based on mastery rather than on time spent in a classroom.

St. Laurent steps into the principal role after Chris Bowen, who led the school through a transformative period.

In a message to staff, Bowen described his departure as “bittersweet.” He noted the deep connections he has formed during his eight years.

“Together, we have taken on innovative and challenging work in an era of public education that has been tough for educators and students,” Bowen wrote. “Our school is in a very different place than it was in 2022 because of the commitment and care this staff brings to students every day.”

During his time, the school improved student support systems, put in place more adaptable learning pathways, and adopted competency-based teaching methods. Bowen pointed to these efforts as key to increasing student involvement and success. He said he is leaving because he wants to go back to the work that first inspired his career—helping students who struggle in traditional educational environments. In his new role as principal of Chelsea Opportunity Academy, he will focus on alternative programming for overage and under-credited students.

“This next step is a return to focusing on the student population that first inspired me,” Bowen said.

St. Laurent’s appointment as the first female principal in the school’s history is an important milestone, especially in a field where leadership roles have often been male-dominated at the high school level.

For St. Laurent, this moment is deeply personal. During a special Women’s History Month video in March, she reflected on the women who shaped her leadership journey, including her mother, grandmothers, and other role models who instilled a strong work ethic and a commitment to learning.

She also discussed the importance of modeling leadership for the next generation, especially young women.

“I want to show my daughter and the young women I serve the value of lifting other women and empowering them to pursue their dreams,” she stated, referring to both her daughter and her students.

Her leadership style is collaborative, curious, and compassionate – qualities she wants the entire school community to feel.

As St. Laurent steps into her new role, the aim is to provide continuity while continuing to move the school forward.

Her background in curriculum design, instructional leadership, and innovation will allow her to build on the foundation laid by Bowen’s leadership. At the same time, her background suggests she may bring new ideas and approaches, particularly in areas like project-based learning, technology integration, and global education.

Bowen will stay at RHS through the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.