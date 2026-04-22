Save the Harbor/Save the Bay awards grant to COD for All Ability Day at Revere Beach

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 14, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Ellie Vargas, Jason Barone-Cichocki, and Mario Grimanis.

The guest speaker was Kristie Raymond, the founder and director of HumanKind, a talent and casting agency that exclusively represents children and adults with disabilities. Raymond, who has been in the modeling and talent industry for 35 years, said her company has undertaken a program known as Beauty Has No Limits! Photo Clinics that provides inclusive imaging for modeling, acting, and professional life. HumanKind offers mobile clinics that bring a full team directly to the disability community.

“I really believe in the power of photography and video,” Raymond said, who noted that HumanKind provides make-up artists and photographers to provide professional head-shots for persons with disabilities for their job resumes, LinkedIn, social media profiles, acting/modeling submissions, and family milestones.

“Every time a child or adult with a disability sees themselves in a professional photo — powerful, beautiful and full of possibility — something shifts. Confidence grows and futures feel more reachable,” Raymond added.

Raymind said that HumanKind will be working with the ARC of Mass. at an upcoming event on May 9 (at which HumanKind will be taking professional headshots for attendees) and will be conducting a photo clinic at Boston University the following day on Sunday, May 10, for which an appointment will be needed.

“I’m just absolutely in awe of what you do,” said Perno, who noted that her children informed her of HumanKind when they came across it on social media.

After the presentation, the members turned to the next items on their agenda. Perno said she has tried to contact the office of State Rep. Jeff Turco regarding the letter that the COD sent to his office in the fall about the dangerous traffic conditions at Revere Beach, especially for pedestrians. However, Perno said she has not heard back from his office.

Perno said that she will contact Julie DeMauro from the City’s Planning Dept., who is the city’s liaison with the DCR, which has jurisdiction over Revere Beach Blvd.

DeCicco reported that Save the Harbor/Save the Bay has awarded a grant for the third successive year for the COD’s annual All Ability Day at Revere Beach, which has been held in early August for the past two years. He said that the COD received a grant of $5000, a substantial increase of about 50% over last year’s grant.

DeCicco said he will be sending in the application for the necessary permits to DCR by the deadline of April 24. DeCicco said that the tentative date for the event is Saturday, August 15.

DeCicco and the members then briefly discussed the logistics pertaining to lifeguards, vendor tables, food trucks, participant registration, flyers, entertainment, and the purchase of a solar generator.

Perno read the COD’s monthly reminder to conclude the meeting:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability Direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss or add something to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The Commission is here to help and assist all residents with disabilities and their families in Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting (via Zoom) is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 6:00 PM.