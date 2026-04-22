Obituaries 04-22-2026

Anne Casoli

Lifelong Revere resident

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Anne Casoli. Anne was a lifelong resident of Revere, she was resilience and compassionate, embodying strong family values that she instilled in her beloved children, Raymond Pisco, Anthony Pisco, and Lisa Valenti.

A proud grandmother and great grandmother, Anne’s nurturing spirit extended beyond her family, touching the hearts of many. Anne’s commitment to service was evident in her significant contributions to the East Boston Courthouse, where she became a lifeline for numerous women in domestic violence situations. Her unwavering dedication and empathy made her a beacon of hope, providing a safe haven for those in need. Anne found joy in simple pleasures such as shopping and walking along Revere Beach.

Anne was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Maria Casoli. She was also a treasured sister, leaving behind a rich legacy for her late brothers, Michael A. Casoli, Robert Casoli, and Richard Casoli. Anne’s love extended to her many nieces and nephews, who will continue to honor her memory. We invite you to join us in celebrating her remarkable life. Anne will be deeply missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire us all. We encourage you to share your cherished memories of Anne and upload photos to the memorial page, as we remember and honor this extraordinary woman who has left an indelible mark on our hearts.

A funeral service for Anne will be held Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 9-11AM at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach Street, Revere. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Anne’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. www.alz.org

Richard Diaz

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Richard R. Diaz, 87, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at home on April 13th, 2026 after a long illness surrounded by his family. Born on January 30th, 1939 in Boston, Richard was the son of the late Richard F. Diaz and Anne J. (Aceto) Diaz. He was raised in East Boston and graduated from East Boston High School. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1964. He later went on to work for John Hancock insurance company.

He is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Antonelli) Diaz, his daughter, Lisa Diaz and her partner, Christopher Cavanaugh of Woburn; his sons, Richard Diaz of Revere, James Diaz of Lynn and daughter in law, Gail Scimone of Revere; his step children: Denise Matarazzo and her husband, Emilio of Chelsea and Fran DeFreitas of Everett; his grandchildren: Ron Particelli and his wife, Kristen, Stephanie Picardi and her fiancé, Davie Goodrich, James Diaz, Nicole Dunn and her husband, William, Lauren Cavagnaro and his wife, Christina, Kristina Diaz, Richard Diaz, Stephen Philbin and his partner, Allyson, Jason Philbin, Thais Iannaccone, Angela Iannaccone, Erin Barry and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Chabuz and her husband, Teddy, his brother, Denis Diaz and his wife, Kathleen, his brother in law, Salvatore Brangiforte, sister in Law, Frannie Antonelli, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Diaz and his wife, Angela Diaz, sister, Anne Brangiforte, step daughters, Sheryl Barry and Jodi DeFreitas, granddaughter, Anna Marie Particelli, grandsons, Anthony Diaz, Michael Romano and Emilio Matarazzo, former daughter in law, Laurie Santaniello and ex-wife, Gloria Zagarella.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a 12 noon Prayer Service at the Paul Buonfiglio & Son’s Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere Ma 02151. relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Lucille Giso

Early Childhood Educator

Lucille R. (Fici) Giso, 78, of Peabody passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026. She was the devoted wife of Richard P. Giso, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

Born and raised in the North End of Boston, the daughter of the late Leonard and Susie (Aniello) Fici. She lived in Revere for many years where she raised her family, and had most recently resided in Peabody.

Lucille attended St. Mary’s School and later Julie Billiart Central High School in the North End. Known as “Miss Lucille” to countless children, she worked for many years in the field of Early Childhood Education. She worked as a teacher, director and support staff, creating lasting relationships with her many coworkers. Most recently, she had worked at Little Treasures in Lynnfield. Her love for children led her to a long, rewarding career in education, and she received many recognitions and certifications.

She and her husband, Richard had a passion for traveling the world, always looking forward to their next adventure. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, colleagues and students.

In addition to her husband, she also leaves behind her devoted children, Rich Giso and his partner, Chadwick Johnson of Lynn and Melissa Giso of Revere; her loving sisters, Dolores Fici of Lynnfield and Rose Solimini of Reading; her beloved nieces and nephews, Gerald Solimini and his wife, Helenia, Kristina DiNicola and her husband, Andrew and Tessa Jones and her husband, Brent; as well as her cherished great-nephews, Riley and Luca. She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Fici and her brother-in-law, Gerald Solimini.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Adelaide’s

Church, 712 Lowell St., Peabody. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, P.O. Box 411453, Boston, MA 02241-1453 or to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, 529 Main Street, 4th Floor, Charlestown, MA 02129.

Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn.

Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.