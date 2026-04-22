City Council Approves Two Special Permits

By Adam Swift

The city council approved special permits for two smaller-scale development projects at last week’s meeting.

During the zoning subcommittee meeting prior to the regular meeting, the subcommittee recommended approval of a scaled-down project proposed by Ardit Kraja on Elmwood Street.

Originally, some councillors had raised concerns about a planned two-and-a-half story, two-family home on the lot.

Nancy O’Neill, the attorney for the project, presented a plan for a single-family home on the lot at the April 13 subcommittee meeting.

“The site is currently housing a derelict commercial garage which is a blight on the neighborhood,” said O’Neill.

After listening to concerns from the council, O’Neill said the revised plan was 20 percent smaller than the original proposal, and the setbacks to neighboring properties were increased. Additionally, she said the building height was reduced by 30 percent.

“This is overall a smaller structure that fits with the neighborhood,” said O’Neill.

Kraja plans to remove the existing derelict garage so it cannot be returned to a commercial use in the residential neighborhood, she added.

“Neighbors support this proposal and are tired of looking at the dilapidated garage and would rather have a new residential structure,” O’Neill said.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said the proposal’s substantial changes make it much more consistent with the surrounding properties.

“These changes directly address the concerns that were raised here … and at this point, I think it is important to recognize that the applicant is not asking for excessive (zoning) relief now,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “What’s being requested is reasonable, especially given the existing conditions of that property and the fact that it replaces a long-standing commercial structure that is an eyesore.”

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley, who voted against the special permit, noted that an Accessory Dwelling Unit could be allowed by right at the property.

In other zoning business, the council approved a special permit to build two townhouse dwellings at 661 Washington Ave.

James Cipolleta, the attorney representing the project, said the townhouses will replace a burned-out two-family house on the property.

“The way that these townhouses are designed, they are in harmony with the neighborhood and they do not create any hardship, they are not substantially detrimental, in fact, the use is not more detrimental to the neighborhood than anything else you could put there,” said Cipoletta. Kelley voted against issuing the special permit, stating she wanted to support townhouses in the neighborhood but had public safety concerns with cars backing out of the driveway and into a busy intersection.