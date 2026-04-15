Sen. Edwards Secures Key Investments for Third Suffolk District in FY26 Supplemental Budget

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Senate has passed the Fair Share Supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Senator Lydia Edwards secured several local and regional investments included in the supplemental budget, advancing a fiscally responsible plan that strengthens public education and community infrastructure across the Third Suffolk District and beyond.

The Senator’s budget wins focus on education, youth sports, cultural development and community safety, and including the following:

Revere Initiatives

Also included among the Senator’s wins are allocated funds for public schools in Revere, including $188,000 for early education expansion at the McKinley School to ensure new classrooms are equipped with modern furniture and technology, as well as two allocations for Revere High School: $30,000 for the construction of two dugouts at Veterans Memorial Field and $30,000 to upgrade and replace varsity cheer equipment, purchase mats and soccer nets for the new McMackin Field, and provide additional uniform replacements for the athletic department.

East Boston Initiatives

Senator Edwards has secured several budget priorities for East Boston, including $50,000 for East Boston High School athletics to upgrade equipment across multiple sports programs, $75,000 for Zumix to support the Latin Music Festival and workforce training in audio-visual production, $100,000 for the Bradley Elementary School soccer field, and $50,000 combined for Excel Academy Charter School and Brooke Charter School to improve essential school resources and facilities.

Winthrop Initiatives

In Winthrop, budget wins will support student safety, wellness, and infrastructure improvements for Winthrop Public Schools, including $150,000 for upgraded school security systems; $50,000 for Community Against Substance Abuse (CASA) to expand student support services; $10,000 for roof repairs, stair tread replacements, and the replacement of expired sprinkler gauges; and $17,000 to remove and replace outdated basketball hoop structures and improve gymnasium flooring.

“I believe this budget reflects our shared commitment to supporting our students, our schools, and the long-term success of our communities,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “By securing targeted investments for East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, and statewide initiatives, we are making meaningful contributions to student opportunity and community building.”

Beyond the district, Senator Edwards also secured regional investments, including $200,000 for NeighborHealth Corporation to expand pharmacy education and workforce training programs for high school students.

“From expanding early education and upgrading school facilities to supporting arts, athletics, and workforce development, these resources will have a tangible impact on young people and families across the Third Suffolk District,” Senator Edwards added. “I am grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka, Chair of Senate Ways and Means Michael Rodrigues, and my Senate colleagues for their leadership and collaboration in advancing a budget that prioritizes community-building and delivers real results for residents across the Commonwealth.”