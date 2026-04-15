News Briefs

RHA to Host Public Meeting on Master Redevelopment Plan

The Revere Housing Authority (RHA) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Revere Complex Cafeteria, 107 Newhall St., Revere, MA, to present its Master Redevelopment Plan and gather input from residents and the community.

The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for residents, City Councilors, and stakeholders to review the plan and offer feedback on the future of affordable housing in Revere.

The Master Redevelopment Plan includes the following RHA properties:

• 200-1 Gold Star Mothers Family Housing Development (Cooledge, Constitution, Adams, Raymond)

• Proctor/Cushman State Elderly Housing Development

• Adams Court State Elderly Housing Development

• Cooledge/Cushman Federal Housing Development

Dean Harris, Executive Director of the RHA said, “The plan represents a comprehensive effort to create affordable housing to meet the evolving needs of Revere residents.”

Community members attending the meeting will be able to learn more about the proposed redevelopment, ask questions, and share feedback that will help shape the next phase of the redevelopment process.

The Revere Housing Authority encourages all interested residents to attend and participate.

NeighborHealth Recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

NeighborHealth, the largest federally qualified community health system in Massachusetts, has been named a recipient of the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, a national honor recognizing the organization’s strong, employee-driven culture and commitment to excellence.

For NeighborHealth, this recognition reflects the organization’s deep commitment to building a workplace culture rooted in community, connection, and shared purpose. As a community-based health system with 1700 team members, NeighborHealth believes that delivering high-quality, patient-centered care starts with supporting and empowering the people who provide it.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our team,” said Jamie Hazard, President and CEO of NeighborHealth. “Our team members are at the heart of everything we do, and their dedication is what allows us to deliver the high-quality, compassionate care that our patients depend on every day. Building a supportive and inclusive workplace is core to our mission and what makes our impact possible, helping us expand access, improve outcomes, and better serve our community.”

This people-first approach is central to NeighborHealth’s mission of creating a compassionate, culturally aligned care environment where patients, families, and providers are deeply connected. NeighborHealth’s innovative care model addresses social drivers of health, helping bridge health equity gaps in low-income and immigrant communities with comprehensive primary care services, as well as emergency medicine, behavioral health, dental, vision, radiology, pharmacy and a broad array of specialty care services.

NeighborHealth’s designation was based on authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes that are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition – it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

The Top Workplaces award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate.