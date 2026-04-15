Daffodil Dash and Series of Spring Farmers Markets begin April 18 at The Track

Special to the Journal

March 18, 2026 — Looking for a family friendly way to kick-off the Boston Marathon weekend? On Saturday, April 18, The HYM Investment Group LLC (“HYM”), will host the fifth annual Marathon Daffodil Dash at The Track at Suffolk Downs, as well as the first of its Spring Farmers Markets at the Yard @ Beachmont Square.

From 10 AM – 1 PM, families are invited to The Track at Suffolk Downs for the Daffodil Dash, hosted in partnership with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department and the Marathon Daffodil Project. Immediately following the races, nearby, visitors can stop by The Yard @ Beachmont Square for the first Spring Farmers Market, taking place from 11 AM – 2 PM in partnership with the Revere Beach Farmers Market.

The Marathon Daffodil Project began after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 with the yellow daffodil used as a symbol of strength and hope. In commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, The Track at Suffolk Downs will be filled with the “Marathon Daffodils” that line the streets of Boston leading up to the Boston Marathon finish line.

The Daffodil Dash will feature three 50-yard dash races for grades K-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6-8 beginning at 10:30 AM. The races will not be timed, and all participants will receive a bib number and T-shirt. Following the races, all participants and families are encouraged to hang out in The Paddock and enjoy food trucks, face painting, and music by a local DJ.

“We are excited to again partner with the Marathon Daffodil Project and Revere Parks and Recreation for Suffolk Downs’ fifth year hosting the Daffodil Dash,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The HYM Investment Group LLC. “At the same time, we’re thrilled to launch our Spring Farmers Market series at Beachmont Square. Together, these events reflect Suffolk Downs’ continued evolution into a vibrant neighborhood where residents and visitors can gather for community events, local food, and family-friendly activities.”

“The events hosted by Suffolk Downs at The Yard and The Track bring our community together, give families opportunities for free or low-cost fun, and highlight the benefits of the Beachmont Square neighborhood,” said Mayor of Revere Patrick M. Keefe. “We are grateful to work in partnership with Suffolk Downs to bring our residents opportunities for leisure and recreation, and I am excited for the fun we will have in the space through the coming season.”

The Spring Farmers Markets at The Yard @ Beachmont Square will feature local farms, food vendors, artisans, and community organizations and will run from 11 AM – 2 PM on the following Saturdays: April 18, May 2, May 16, May 30, June 13, and June 27.

The first market will spotlight the Revere Public Library and include vendors such as Riverdale Farm, Samantha’s Garden, Dough Si Dough, Abbot Hill Creamery, Fabian’s European Pastries, Mila’s Sweets, VIA Guatemala Coffee, Teamoji, Ivyees Everything Honey, CowHill Aplaries, The Sugar Lab, Zao Gelato Truck, The Cramped Cook, Fruitful Chili, Lussier Maples, Lifehaus Wellness, La Frontera Sabrosa, Captain Squid, Care & Company, Royal Tallow, SOL, Revere Beach Retail, 1312 Woodworking, Palm Crafted Studio, Nicely Jewelry, Argentina Bakery Boston, Trippylandia, Oakdale Farms, Legacy Latte Café and Henna Artistry.

Both events are free to attend and open to the public, but registration for the Daffodil Dash is required to participate in the race events. The Track at Suffolk Downs, where the races will be held, is located at 525 McClellan Highway in East Boston. Parking is available on-site. The Track is also accessible from the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Blue Line station. The Spring Farmers Markets will take place at The Yard @ Beachmont Square located at 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, in Revere., accessible from the MBTA’s Beachmont Blue Line station.

The HYM Investment Group is a premier development company that is leading the development of over 20 million square feet of real estate throughout Greater Boston. HYM creates mixed-use communities that strive to push the needle on sustainability, creativity, and technology for a more productive and resilient future. The HYM team has an unparalleled knowledge of the development process that allows them to bring complex projects to market through community input and support. Through experience, relationship building, and transparency with all stakeholders, HYM is able to deliver projects on-time and on budget generating material returns for its investors. With a team made up of 50% women and people of color, HYM is committed to building projects that prioritize inclusion and embrace Greater Boston’s rich diversity. From projects like Suffolk Downs to Bulfinch Crossing, the HYM team is leading the industry in creating some of the most thriving neighborhoods in the region. For more information, please visit www.hyminvestments.com.

Boston resident Diane Valle founded the Marathon Daffodils, now in its twelfth year, to honor the spirit of the Boston Marathon by growing and delivering thousands of daffodils throughout Boston. Marathon Daffodils collaborates with hundreds of generous donors and volunteers who donate their money, time, and energy to add a cheerful display of yellow daffodils to welcome runners, visitors, and residents.