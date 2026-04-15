Council Addresses Revere St. Traffic Issues

By Adam Swift

Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya filed two successful motions at Monday night’s meeting regarding traffic on Revere Street.

The first motion asks the Mayor to request the Traffic Commission hold a public hearing on a proposed regulation relative to a right-hand travel lane on Revere Street in the interest of public safety and traffic efficiency. The proposed regulation seeks to establish a No Parking anytime zone on Revere Street southerly from Sagamore Street to North Shore Road.

“This motion addresses a longstanding and well-documented traffic issue on Revere Street between Sagamore and North Shore Road,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “The section of roadway has become increasingly congested, particularly during peak travel time and during the busy beach season.”

There have been multiple complaints from residents about delays, unsafe driving conditions, and safely navigating the corridor, she said, adding that the road narrows because of cars parked on the right side of the road.

“It’s a small stretch after the bus stop, and there’s about three cars parked there,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “That particular lane is designated for right-hand turns or to go straight, and there is a left lane that goes onto North Shore Road. If those cars were not there, it would be a straight stretch and the traffic would flow so much smoother.”

However, she said street parking along the corridor significantly restricts the right lane, reducing the roadway to one unusable lane.

In the second motion, Guarino-Sawaya requested that the mayor request the police chief to begin immediate enforcement of restrictions on commercial construction vehicles traveling along Revere Street during peak traffic hours. In addition, the councilor requested that commercial construction vehicles with a verified destination on Revere Street, or on streets directly accessible only via Revere Street, and with no reasonable alternate route, be permitted access during restricted hours at the discretion of the enforcing police officer.

In the motion, Guarino-Sawaya also stated that the police department and the solicitor’s office review any existing ordinances or regulations relative to commercial and construction vehicle travel on Revere Street and report back to the council with findings and recommendations for strengthening enforcement or implementing additional restrictions if necessary.

In other business at Monday night’s meeting, Guarino-Sawaya and Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna filed a motion asking about the feasibility of establishing a swim program at the Garfield School swimming pool for children with autism, funded through grants or scholarship opportunities.

“Nine out of 10 times when autistic go missing, the outcome is not good,” said McKenna. “They almost always gravitate to water, and drown because of the lack of skills needed to survive. Autistic kids are often brought to water because of its calming sensory experiences, including the visionary, auditory, and tactile stimulation it provides.”

However, the attraction can pose a danger, as McKenna said studies show that children with autism are 160 times more likely to die of drowning than their neurotypical peers.

McKenna said the number one safety precaution caregivers can provide for children with autism is swim lessons. She asked that the city do a feasibility study to see how much it would cost to provide children with autism swimming lessons at the Garfield School pool.