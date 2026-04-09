MEETING OF ACES

Former RHS baseball star Kilduff meets Roger Clemens at Sportsworld

Derek Kilduff was an ace pitcher in the Revere Little League at McMackin Field in the 1980s, so it’s easy to understand why his favorite baseball player was Rogers Clemens.

Kilduff played all three seasons with future Red Sox draft pick Mike Spinelli manager John Pruitt’s Yankees team, winning three RLL Major Division championships.

“I pitched all through Little League and tried to pattern my style after Clemens,” recalled Kilduff. “I didn’t pitch in high school, but I pitched all four years in college (Fitchburg State) and Clemens was my guy.”

Kilduff was a starting third baseman for a great Revere High School team, going 5-for-5 on Opening Day versus Matignon. Both Spinelli and outfielder Frankie Candela were MLB draft picks from Coach Al Blasi’s memorable contingent while catcher David Lightbody later starred at the University of New Haven.

Kilduff reaffirmed his childhood admiration and respect for Clemens by attending the Rocket’s autograph-signing appearance March 23 at the Sportsworld memorabilia shop that is owned by former Revere resident Phil Castinetti. He brought his son, Kody Kilduff, to the event, noting that Kody was named after one of Roger Clemens’ four sons.

“Roger talked to my son and asked him what position he plays,” said Derek. “He asked Kody, ‘What’s the best pitch in baseball?’’ And Kody said he liked throwing a changeup. Clemens’ response was, ‘Changeups are very nice, but the best pitch in baseball is the first strike.’ So he gave my son a little insight.”

Now 49, Kilduff added about his time with the 63-year-old Clemens, “I couldn’t believe he was in Saugus. It was amazing to see him. I had him sign his rookie card with ‘Rocket’ underneath his name. He was the greatest pitcher I’ve ever seen – Clemens and Pedro Martinez.”

Derek is the younger brother of Michelle Kilduff, former Revere High (Class of 1992) softball pitching phenom, who went on to play one season at New Hampshire College.

“When I was pitching for the JV team, and she was pitching varsity, my dad [Paul] would have to go back and forth to watch us play,” said Derek. “The great thing about Michelle was that she never walked anybody, so she threw no-hitters, perfect games and it was a big deal if an opposing team got a hit off of her.”