Field of Play World Cup Events Initiative to Kick Off in Revere on Friday, June 12

The City of Revere has announced “Field of Play,” an initiative bringing free World Cup viewing parties, local festivals, and youth soccer activities to neighborhoods across the city, kicking off on Friday, June 12, 2026 for the USA vs. Paraguay match. Field of Play aims to activate small business districts and mixed-use neighborhoods in a celebration of the diversity of Revere’s community.

“We want to make it clear: Revere is a destination, and we have the businesses, activities, and public transportation infrastructure to support fun, safe, and free programming for families from Revere and beyond,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. He continued, “With World Cup games being played less than an hour away at Gillette Stadium, we believe that partnering with our business community and local organizations for Field of Play will capture and amplify our local excitement during a time that will see a surge of visitors to the Greater Boston area.”

While the City of Revere has yet to announce event dates, Mayor Keefe noted, “Expect a rich program of events and activities throughout the course of June and July.”

Chief of Planning and Community Development, Tom Skwierawski, added, “This is a great opportunity to come together as a community, support our small businesses, and show the rest of the world the amazing things Revere has to offer: our beach and vibrant public spaces, our robust commercial districts, and wonderful people.”

More information about the Field of Play initiative will be released in the coming weeks on the City of Revere and Next Stop Revere social media accounts: “City of Revere” and “Next Stop Revere” on Facebook, and @cityofreverema and @nextstoprevere on Instagram.

Local small businesses looking to participate in this initiative are encouraged to reach out to Joe Gravellese in the Department of Planning and Community Development at [email protected].

Corporate partners looking to support summer events programming are encouraged to reach out to Taylor Giuffre-Catalano at [email protected].